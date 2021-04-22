‘Time to aggressively promote made-in-Nigeria goods’

The management of Rite Foods Limited has disclosed that it’s time for indigenous manufacturing firms to look inward and key into the development of Federal Government’s backward integration programme in food and beverage sector by boosting local brands that will compete comparatively with international ones.

The Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, made this known during the Rite Food Limited Brand Academy (RBA) training for journalists at the company’s head office, at Ijebu- Ososa, Ogun State, recently. He said the move would boost the country’s GDP growth and job creation for teeming youth to reduce unemployment in the country.

Adegunwa said that the coming on board of Rite Foods Limited into the Nigerian food and beverage value chain as an indigenous manufacturing firm had raised the beliefs that with the right enabling environment and infrastructure support, a local firm could compete adequately with foreign firms in the Nigerian manufacturing sector. According to him, there is urgent need for a radical change in paradigm among local firms in Nigerian manufacturing sphere to wake up to reality that there are opportunities for them to contribute and stimulate the country’s socio-economic development with their local products and also enjoy protectionism in local markets.

Adegunwa pointed out that “most of the time as a Nigerian, I don’t think we appreciate the country we are in as a God giving the endowed natural resources we are blessed with. “My experience around traveling outside the world is that if you put in the efforts we are doing in this West African countries as Nigeria and just put that in Nigeria alone, it will yield massive economic growth because there are some Atates in Nigeria that are bigger than some of these West African countries. “So, as a Nigerian, we just need to appreciate that we are really blessed with natural resources and we just need to take hold of our economy ourselves and stop watching all the multinationals.

“All what they do is to lay their hands on our economic wealth and transfer it abroad. That is capital flight. “When we are talking of Rite Food, it is a relatively young establishment but it is actually coming from a business that is 58 years old in Nigeria, the ESS-Ay Holding Limited, the parent company and we are hoping to become 100 years old in Nigeria, that is where we are heading to.” The Rite Food boss further stressed that indigenous food and beverage brands that comply with global standards were already competing with their foreign counterparts, which they compel to localise their products to survive the stiff competition.

Particularly, he described Rite Food as a world class, proudly Nigerian foods and beverage manufacturing company that is committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians offering range of quality products in the food and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy.

