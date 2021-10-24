Time to change Igbo victim mentality

True, Ndigbo are endangered species in today’s

Nigeria. There is no gainsaying the

fact that Ndigbo of whatever breed have

suffered unimaginable neglect, marginalisation

and even exclusion where it mattered most in

recent times!

The situation Ndigbo find themselves in today’s

Nigeria is pathetic enough but, a cursory

look around will also reveal that Ndigbo are not

alone in these catalogues of woes! There is hardly

any tribe in Nigeria today that is comfortable

with the status quo, perhaps only one.

Virtually, all the ethnic nationalities have become

separatist agitators based on several inequalities,

injustices and unfairness they have

continued to experience in virtually all sphere

of human endeavours in their own country,

perhaps only one which has arguably continued

to reap where they did not sow. But, who

is to blame really if not the collective indigenous

peoples of Nigeria to which Ndigbo is a prominent

part of?

Why continue to whale and lament when you

can actually pursue, overtake and recover all

that the palmerworm, locust, cankerworm and

caterpillar had illegitimately deprived you of?

If we recall the giant strides of Ndigbo in all

spheres of human endeavours, from virtually

zero level immediately after the “civil” war from

1970 to date, Ndigbo cannot but give glory to

God Almighty for His great benevolence.

It has been rationalised that the greatest undoing

of Ndigbo ever since, which they have failed,

refused and/or neglected to come to terms with,

is the seeming inability of the collective Ndigbo

to be strategic in all ramifications.

Ndigbo have all it takes to point the way and

indeed lead Nigeria to become a land where

milk and honey flows ceaselessly and effortlessly

but, very deficient in strategic positioning

in thought and in deed.

Ndigbo have the human capital and tremendous

resources in abundance to determine

whatever happens in this country Nigeria but,

the actual political power continues to elude

them for what looks more like the greed of a few,

inadequate historical reflections as a precursor to

needful actions, nonexistent strategic planning

and lack of foresight by those in privileged positions

to appropriately cease the moment and

chart better course of peace and progress for

Ndigbo and the country.

It will be recalled that despite all odds, Onye

Igbo became an elected Vice President of Nigeria

for more than four years only a few years after

the genocide and mass murder called “civil” war.

It is also on record that, another Onye Igbo became

a military Vice President of Nigeria briefly

during the military junta of General Ibrahim

Babangida.

Ever since, it has been an upward movement

for Ndigbo safe for political power at the highest

level and their coming to terms with the real

power game.

Isn’t it possible for Ndigbo to turn their present

travails and trials into triumph?

Safe for the position of President/Head of

Government of the Federation which was last

held briefly in 1966 by Onye Igbo in the person of

late Major-General Johnson T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi,

is there any prime position in Nigeria today that

Onye Igbo has not occupied at some points in

time since after the “civil” war?! Just name it! –

Vice President (both elected and appointed),

Senate Presidents, Speakers of House of Representatives,

Secretary to the Government of the

Federation.

Yet, Ndigbo continue to point at others to save

their own for their woeful situation!

Make an Igbo person an ordinary assistant

assisting an assistant personal assistant and

pronto, s/he becomes an inaccessible “big man/

woman” who must be worshipped even by his/

her own siblings not to talk of others!

Yet, the crocodile tears of Ndigbo are not in

want of their self-inflicted injuries! Yet, Ndigbo

continues to point accusing fingers to the socalled

“illiterates and backward people” who

know and understand what real politics and

power game is all about for their self-inflicted

wounds.

Just imagine what has been playing out in the

South-East in recent times to which real leadership

vacuum has created lawlessness everywhere?

Why continue to kill your own people and

destroy your homeland economy just to prove

an irrational point to your adversaries that you

are angry and then turn around to start crying

of being victims?

Which will hurt the perceived enemies of

Ndigbo more? – to sit at home in Igbo land and

cripple the entire homeland economy of Ndigbo

or to boycott the goods/products/services of

their perceived enemies for which the blood/

lives of innocent Ndigbo are continually wasted

on the streets daily?

Which sit at home would have been more

effective than that which keeps Ndigbo away

from Idumota, Alaba, Apo, Dedei, Karimo,

Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno and

other such markets outside Igbo land even if

for just one hour?

Talking the talk mostly within and among

Ndigbo without reaching out to other stakeholders

and without walking the talk can hadly ever

produce the desired outcome. It is about time

this general victim mentality of Ndigbo is introspectively

revisited by all concerned to liberate

Ndigbo from mental slavery!

Let Ndigbo start to change the narrative of

their self-imposed victim mentality! Let Ndigbo

use their tongues to count their teeth!

Professor Onyebeadi, a Fellow of the United

Nations, writes from Abuj

