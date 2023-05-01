Time To Clean Up Nigeria’s Sleazy Oil Sector

One of the most troubling, critical and significant issues that has exacerbated the persisting energy crisis in Nigeria is the of lack of transparency, accountability and unbiased probity, with regards to all forms of financial transactions on the part of the agencies-in-charge of Nigeria’s comatose refineries.

It would be recalled that in March 2021 energy experts revealed the fact that the cumulated $26.5 billion maintenance cost spent on the four refineries in over 25 years was enough to build three new ones! The matter becomes more daunting with a president as the Minister of Petroleum, who incidentally comes up as an anti- corruption crusader but with words not matched by actions.

That will perhaps explain why questions were raised about the $1.5 billion (about N600 billion) approved by the Buhari-led administration for the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the prostrate Port Harcourt refinery, with the capacity of 210,000 barrels per day. That was in 2021.

That equates to an amount that was higher than the 10-year capital allocation to the fragile health sector and enough to build a new refinery. To bolster this claim, the first- ever NNPC audit report on the refineries back in June, 2020 showed that three refineries (Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri) lost N1.64 trillion in five years!

It also stated that the combined losses from the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015 and N290.6 billion in 2016. It gulped N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018. Similarly, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) which was asked to investigate an alleged diversion of crude oil, meant for refining at Warri refinery in 2021, questioned the economic wisdom of wasting a whopping N10.23 billion in June 2020 on three refineries that processed zero crude!

In fact, according to Reuters (2004), Nigeria lost up to 40% of its oil revenues to crass corruption, this time in high places. That underscored the call from international anti-corruption conventions for national anti- corruption laws which should be enacted, specifically to combat corruption in the sleazy oil sector.

Such ugly economic situations have compelled the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to file a suit against the Buhari-led administration to explain how N1.48 trillion was spent between 2015 and 2020. In the suit number FHC/L/ CS/806/2022 filed SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to investigate the spending on Nigeria’s refineries, and alleged mismanagement of public funds budgeted for maintaining the refineries since 1999.”

The suit was filed at the Federal High Court, Ikeja, Lagos back in May 2022. SERAP claimed that the huge sums “may have been stolen, mismanaged or diverted into private pockets.” While we await the outcome of the judgment on the suit, the stakeholders are compelled to ask the all-important questions of why a sitting president must be the petroleum minister; why the key appointments into the oil sector are skewed in favour of some ethnic nationalities and the rationale of the recent $800 million World Bank facility obtained by the same Buhari-led administration to cushion the economic shocks meted out to millions of hapless Nigerians trapped in the ignoble pit of extreme poverty?

Coming at a time when the outgoing administration is leaving a huge debt profile of N44.06 trillion, while the revenue inflow is a comparatively paltry N10 billion in N2022, as made available by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIR), the nation cannot afford corruption a free reign in any sector of the economy, more so in the oil industry. Indeed, if the refineries were up and working, it would make more economic sense to channel more funds towards providing the enabling and conducive environment for not only small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to thrive, but to boost industrial production for job creation.

In a similar vein, with Nigeria abundantly blessed by God with crude oil and with four refineries we should be able to add technological value. That is, by refining it into by-products such as diesel fuel, asphalt base and gasoline (petrol). Others include liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum naphtha, fuel oils, heating oil and kerosene. As rightly canvassed by the oil industry experts the time to look inwards is now.

The spin-off effects will reflect in massive job creation, more revenue inflow income and social security. It is time to stop the mass importation of the refined products of what we are naturally blessed with. That epitomizes gross political and economic leadership failure. But first, the investigations must dig so deep to unveil the perpetrators of the heinous economic crimes against Nigerians and bring them to speedy justice.

With the report by the Nigeria Extractive Industry Initiative (NEITI) in September 2022 that the Federal Government has spent, or is it wasted a whopping N13.7 trillion ($74.386 billion) on fuel subsidies from 2005 to 2022, the picture should be crystal clear to Nigerians why the incoming administration must brace up its efforts. That is in the bid to rein in the rampaging monster of corruption, beginning of course, with the oil sector.