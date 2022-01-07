Time to expand streams of income

For many, salaries are becoming too little to meet some very basic needs of life. To surmount such difficult experience, it is expedient as the year is just beginning to expand income sources without necessarily jeopardising your current employment status, SUNDAY OJEME writes

For middle and lower class employees, year 2022 is another opportunity to increase streams of income. If there has been procrastination in this regard, the year is still early enough to become resolute and focus on the target. As primitive as it might have appeared, a video went viral recently of a man who broke his piggy bank, which revealed several squeezed N1,000 notes he claimed to have saved throughout 2021.

The N1,000 notes he was dropping there with all sense of commitment, apart from what he probably has in the bank, from observation, was enough for both Christmas and New Year festivities at the least, or even enough to offset part of his house rent for another year or pay children’s school fees. The same amount that has been so gathered is what most people consider too small to be saved and, therefore, divert into ephemeral pleasure. Since the economy has taken a turn due to unfriendly government policies and, lately, the impact of COVID-19, with increase in virtually everything from food to the most cherished luxury, it is obvious that relying on a single source of income is becoming a challenge to most individuals and families. This has made it compelling for individuals and family members to engage in alternate skill deployment in order to fill gaps and meet necessary needs.

It is time that salary earners began to think out of the box if they must sustain themselves through the current instability in the economy, a situation that is likely to escalate during the year as the general election approaches in 2023. Just recently, a businessman, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tito Group of Companies, echoed the need for Nigerians to increase their sources of earnings besides their salaries.

He said: “I will advise my customers to have a second stream of income because salaries can’t take customers far with these inflation that seemed to be growing at a rate that the end is not in sight. So, a second income by way of trading or farming is important.” The Benue State-based businessman, who gave out gifts, including cows, to some of his clients recently, observed that “as a matter of fact, what was spent on cow last year was just a fraction of what we spent this year. The price has quadrupled. The cost of everything has gone up.

The rate at which prices of especially food items shoot up is unprecedented. “It has affected business because people have less disposable income in their pockets and salaries are not growing, while the cost of living is growing. So, it’s a burden on salary earners. You know Benue is a civil service state; whatever affects civil servants salary wise affects business men like us.” Specifically, when deciding what to do, for those without special skill, the business of buying and selling comes first in this regard.

With the help of social media channels, the business of buying and selling has become easier than what it was in the past. While working in the comfort of an office, an individual could scroll through sites and channels to locate potential clients and subsequently supply them what they need. According to a blog, mysalaryscale. com, generating a multiple stream of income can be that solution you need to increase your income in Nigeria.

Increasing your income above basic salary can have a great impact on one’s finances as well as help cope with a low paying job. Having an extra income aside primary income will go a long way to help with increasing investment. Diversifying income streams is really important, especially in difficult economic times.

It noted: “Moving to another company is fine, but that may not be a guarantee that you will earn more than what you used to earn. Rather than moving from one job to another, it is better for you to explore new opportunities by acquiring new skills to increase your income. “If you are interested in increasing your income and sustaining the increment over a long time, then a long term plan is what you should consider. Acquiring new and relevant skills can help you become even more employable, make you perform your task better which will ultimately increase your income in Nigeria at the end of the day.

“A new skill can mean increased income because you can do more things that can help scale up your income in your recent job or opens you up to new opportunities entirely. Acquiring new skills sometimes has to do with time and trend. As some skills get outdated or irrelevant, new skills are becoming more relevant in today’s world. You should look forward to getting in-demand skills that can ultimately increase your income in Nigeria. “Another way to increase your income is to go back to school and continue your education. Whether it is a master’s degree or a certification, more education can mean more money. Getting a degree can help increase income within your profession. As you move upwards educationally, you income automatically moves up also. “When you decide to go back to school, it is better to be decisive about the field you want to study, because getting an additional degree does not translate to additional income at the end of the day, so choosing the right skill is also very important. “Certifications are becoming common in most job fields these days. So getting certified can increase your earning power in your profession as you move upwards in your career. Many job fields like Human Resources, Accounting, etc. require one to be certified to really earn well.”

