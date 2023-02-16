Time to rescue Nigerians from naira shortage

Nigeria has been hit by an unprecedented naira shortage for almost two months leaving many struggling to stay afloat. The shortage was caused by the withdrawal of the old N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes for their re-designed successors and the imposition of cash withdrawal limits. Corporate and personal account-holders have been restricted to daily withdrawals of N500, 000 and N20, 000 respectively. Demand clearly has outpaced supply as the army of customers turning up for cash that has surprisingly remained inadequate leaving millions telling tales of frustration.

Reports from all over the country indicate the harrowing experiences people are going through trying to get money in order to carry out their everyday transactions. The situation has not been helped by the antics of unscrupulous Nigerians who are cashing in to make quick gains at the expense of their fellow struggling citizens. Some commercial banks have worsened matters by running skeletal services between two and three days while shutting their doors against their customers for the remaining days of the week. Customers arrive at commercial banks as early as 5 a.m. each day in a bid to make the long and winding queues that would be used to determine those to be attended to each day.

In the end, what is dispensed to each individual accountholder oscillates between N5, 000 and N10, 000, which is far below the personal cash withdrawal limit of N20, 000 per day. New Telegraph notes with dismay that this development has drastically helped reduce the purchasing power of individual Nigerians and the operational capacity of companies.

We are aware of the continued claims of the Federal Government (FG) with regard to economic growth. But such claims have been convincingly punctured by the economic contraction unleashed on the polity by the scarcity of naira. Some small and medium scale business operators have been badly-hit, as they are no longer self-sustaining It should be acknowledged that there is a huge correlation between national security and the economy.

A profoundly poor economic outlook, as illustrated by the naira crisisinduced economic contraction, places Nigeria on a timebomb with monumental consequences. The protests in some parts of the country are a reflection of the public disapproval of the naira scarcity and an indication of the capacity of the populace to manifest their anger in a more vigorous manner.

Given the rather volcanic mood of the nation, the CBN should allow the simultaneous use of the out-going and the redesigned notes by the populace. Lower denominations of N5, N10, N50, and N100 should be flooded the commercial banks. Since there are branches of CBN in all states, the apex bank should send some of her officers to help monitor and discourage some personnel of commercial banks from under-the-table deals that have aggravated naira crisis and the misery of the people.

Out-sourcing the production of naira notes to a foreign company should not be on the cards, in view of its crippling capital flight implications on the nation’s already flagging foreign reserves. Instead planned, deliberate and sustained efforts should be made with regard to the recruitment of square pegs in square holes to help make the ineffectiveness and inefficiency of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Limited Plc (NSPMC) a thing of the past. The below average output by NSPMC in the discharge of a strategic assignment like the production of re-designed notes is an invitation to all to help push for the slashing of Mr. President’s extensive powers with regard to the appointment of top-level officers of some FG-controlled outfits.

Temples of learning and professional bodies should be involved in the search and appointment of the top-level officers of strategic outfits including NSPMC. This should be religiously pursued while the CBN whips the commercial banks into line through a stricter monitoring and supervision to help end the naira crisis. Also every effort should be made to ensure that more of the new notes are pushed out as soon as possible so as to help alleviate the sufferings of millions of Nigerians, especially in view of the allimportant elections which begin next weekend with the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

