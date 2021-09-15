Time to tap opportunities in mutual funds

Mutual funds provide the right platform to attract and encourage numerous retail investors as majority of them are not investment savvy. CHRIS UGWU writes

Mutual funds or collective investment scheme represent major vehicles to get share investing right from the start and avoid possible initial disappointments that kill the investors’ enthusiasm. These funds create a balance between the expectations of returns in a rising market and possibilities of losses when the market falls. The investment portfolio for a beginner requires being constructed around a diversified group of securities, spread broadly across the market. This will create a low portfolio risk advantage, thus guaranteeing the level of returns required to transform investments into great wealth over the years. Mutual fund operations in Nigeria came to the limelight for the first time during the early 1990s, as a result of rapid growth in the financial sector induced by the deregulation policy of the mid 1980s. They emerged as part of the financial market innovations that followed the policy of deregulation. Banks engaged in competitive floatation and management of mutual funds then as is happening again presently. A good number of them closed shop during the financial turmoil that followed and others remained relatively insignificant with limited impact in the capital market until the banking consolidation and the financial meltdown that resulted in plunge (depreciation in share price) in the equity market reinforced the investment bankers to start creating new mutual products. Market analysts are of the view that mutual funds provide the means to connect the current apathy in savings and investment. They argued that this became necessary following the downturn the Nigerian capital market witnessed, which resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments, leading to apathy and lull in activities at the stock exchange. They believe mutual funds are the right platform to attract and encourage numerous retail investors as majority of them does not have the investment savvy. They noted that the platform could also be used to curb the increasing wave of unclaimed dividend which retail investors are majorly affected.

Current value of mutual funds

The total market value of investments in the mutual funds segment currently stands at N1.4 trillion as at December 2020, according to a document obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who stated this in an annual report, noted that NGX mutual funds market gained traction as the total number of listed funds increased to 52 following the listing of the ARM Eurobond fund and ARM Fixed Income fund. “At the close of the year, the net asset value of listed mutual funds stood at N1.14 trillion,” he said.

Prospects of mutual funds

Speaking via Zoom recently, Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, noted that the mutual funds was growing at a fast pace due to the current low interest rates. He noted that the total assets of mutual funds in four years had doubled up to about 305 per cent in nominal terms, adding that it grew by 22 per cent in inflation adjusted terms and 42 per cent in nominal terms on the average compound annual growth rate (CAGR). “We think this segment will challenge pension funds for sheer size in a few years to come. Although, we think that this will be a matter of time before it becomes large as it is a good form of investment and so investors will load funds in that segment but the baseline of regulation needs to be strong. “Secondly, in order for this segment to grow, there has to be a new level of risk management and education as to how investors can diversify assets across assets classes. Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have been doing a good job in that regard but we need improved information on fund performance,” Czartoryski said. When quizzed on the guarantee of returns in the mutual funds segment, he noted that guarantee comes with a price while adding that the structure of mutual funds is different from that of banks due to their collaboration with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and other regulatory bodies. The Managing Director, Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said the effects of COVID-19 on the economy warranted the research based company to help investors understand the mutual funds segment.

“Opportunities abound in the mutual funds segment. We need to have an investing attitude as well as savings culture because it is necessary and key to the development of the Nigerian economy,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

Need to key into the segment

Some market operators in Nigerian capital market have described investment in mutual fund as a good investing strategy that is giving investors greater access to professional fund management. According to the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, “investors that do not have in-depth knowledge of the capital market nor the time and expertise to analyse and invest in stocks and bonds, mutual funds offer various benefits which include affordable access to expensive stocks, Risk diversification; mutual funds invest in a basket of asset.

Eze, who noted that except the investing public begin to access the stock market through investment professional, said investing in mutual fund would give investors opportunity for professional fund management by fund managers charged with the responsibility of providing them with in-depth research inputs from investment analysts. Eze said the fund enabled retail investors to invest in various instrument such that if one is failing, the other holds fit, so instead of putting all eggs in one basket, it is now spread across many instruments that may not fall at the same time.

“The whole idea is to pull together the resources of small investors and be able to make a pool that would afford such investor the opportunity to invest in choice instrument. It is about creating a portfolio, a meek portfolio,” he said. Also, the Managing Director Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri, said mutual fund enabled investors, who have shallow knowledge of investment, to still invest wisely. Aside investing wisely, he said investors, who don’t have enough resources, could also invest in certain shares of their choice through mutual fund.

“For instance, the question of funds required to invest in certain area may be beyond what an investor can provide at any point in time and such investor can still invest in that area through a mutual fund. “Funds are important financial mechanism that investors can benefit and because funds can be very large in terms of financial returns.

They are also important in every economy in being able to supply funds massively to some sectors that the funds can invest in,” he said. He noted that most foreign investors in the Nigerian stock market were managers of mutual funds, “as mutual fund investors can invest in both stocks and bonds.” “If for instance there is a mutual fund that is a growth fund, that growth fund will identify stocks in the capital market that are ‘growth’ companies, again retail investors who do not have enough funds to invest in certain capital intensive investment can still benefit in those investments, by going through mutual funds,” he added.

Need for investment education

Investors in the NGX like their counterparts in other climes need to be well informed in order to undertake efficient decisions about various investment products in the market and avoid market scams. Since education helps improving financial literacy of investors, the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor, hence the need to step up investors’ awareness campaign.

Eze said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.

He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions. “While considerable efforts have been made by NGX and SEC to educate shareholders and address some of their complaints, I believe the public apprehension of the capital market will substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders,” he said.

Last line

Mutual fund investment is important financial mechanism that investors can benefit from as the funds can be very large in terms of financial returns. It is also important in every economy in being able to supply funds massively to some sectors.

