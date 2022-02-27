Timeless appeal in Xtacy Conspired’s Feature.21 Collection

Fast rising fashion brand, ‘Xtacy Conspired’ is making a loud style statement with their latest collection tagged Feature.21.

The collection has a timeless appeal that gets the desired attention. The tailoring elements echo the focal point of casual menswear with a merge of edgy style, vintage retro and modern day aesthetics.

According to the Artistic Director, Dimeji Peter, “Feature.21 is a collection that unveils a diverse range of designs combined with styles featuring some 21st century type of clothings; alte wears, English-urban wears, high street wears and a twerk of our native style”.

The collection which featured young male models also represents the designer’s formal way of launching his designs into the fashion world. The lovely collection features well tailored baggy pants, shirts, crepe fabric, artistic prints and flock designs.

