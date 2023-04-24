Timeless Concert: Davido Guards Himself From Aggressive Fan

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido who held his Timeless concert in Lagos was seen on guard as an aggressive fan was pointing at him.

Davido’s highly anticipated concert in celebration of his new album, ‘Timeless’ was held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on Sunday night.

As expected, his concert pulled massive crowds as many die-hard fans were hoping to get close to their idol.

In a video making rounds on the internet, a die-hard fan, who was perceived to be aggressive took to his stage with full force pointing at the DMW boss.

The 30-year-old singer who was alert was ready to punch the fan, who was aggressively pointing fingers at him, but the immediate intervention of security threw the fan off stage.

The video, which many found amusing, has created a stir online with many hyping Davido for being alert.

Timeless tweeted, “The guy for Run collect

Isaac tweeted, “Ahhh wetin OBO do am abeg o. Na vex he use come

Mistake Blingz tweeted, “Heaven help those who help themselves

Khlolly Noah tweeted, “Nah God Dave that Bobo

Yours sincerely tweeted, “Wait the guy na fan love be that? Abi na attack

Eazi Guy tweeted, “Omo… Davido is always ready.