‘Timely resolution of disputes’ll boost market confidence’

A speedy and timely resolution of investment related disputes by Investment and Securities Tribunal is cardinal to promoting confidence and will motivate investors to stake their investments, newly appointed Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), Barrister Amos Isaac Azi, has said. Azi spoke yesterday in Abuja while assuming duty as substantive Chairman of Investment & Securities Tribunal. He underscored the role of investment tribunals in speedy resolution of disputes.

He said: “No government or company really has the resources to provide for the entire infrastructural requirement it needs. There is need to borrow, so there must be structure for borrowing. “When people put in their money and there is a problem, it will hurt growth.

Government is talking about investments, ease of doing business; timely, speedy and just resolution of disputes is the key and cardinal thing that promotes investment confidence. “It makes investors put in their investment in the country and to also provide the resources both corporate and government will need to carry out its assignment.

What it means is that, the responsibility of a member is enormous because whatever we decide becomes determines one way or the other how business is to be done in this country from the capital market sector.” Referring to IST staffers as the backbone implementing core mandate of Tribunal, Azi described himself as a team player, who is ready and willing to carry all staff along.

Like this: Like Loading...