Time’s too short to live fake life – Lordmansamusa, tells young people 

Youth ambassador, actor and international businessman, Olaniyi Daniel Adedeji, better known as ‘Lordmansamusa’, has kicked against the habit of procrastination and indolence among young people, saying, that youth is the best time of life to lay the foundation of future achievements.

In a post on his Instagram page, @lordmansamusa, he advised: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.”

The America-based Lordmansamusa, who combines his acting career with international business, further avowed that he lives by basic principles built on his beliefs.

“I believe in me, I believe in life, I believe in greatness, I believe in love, I believe in hustle and I believe in God,” he articulated.

According to him, there is hardly anything that is not achievable only if the individual is determined and is disciplined.

“Today, I am counted among Nigerian actors,” he said, “yet, it was just two years ago I set out to pursue a career in acting which in the beginning was like a journey to nowhere, but because I did not relent, my efforts are now rewarded as I have become a sought-after actor.”

He further unveiled his plan to grow his acting career to international fame.

“I am not in a hurry, because acting is a career I want to pursue into my old age and I have my eyes on achieving Hollywood fame someday,” Lordmansa avowed.

In the same breath, he dispelled the notion of giving up his business career, claiming he can cope with multiple careers.

“My business and acting can go together because there is no other preoccupation competing with the two. Moreover, both are my passions,” he asserted.

“So far, neither of the two affects the other, instead my being a businessperson helps my acting career and vice versa,” he affirmed.

