Body & Soul

Timi Dakolo to Nigerians: Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE

The popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has advised Nigerians to be cautious of the religious groups in which they find themselves. Dakolo admonished that people should avoid certain religious groups, especially those that only perceive negativity. The father-of-three shared this advice on his Instagram page “Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote. Dakolo had previously urged people to be aware of those who place their hands on their heads in the name of prayer. He revealed this in a tweet a few weeks ago on his official Twitter handle. The singer also warned everyone not to let anyone touch their children if they had been negligent with themselves in the past

 

