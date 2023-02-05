Timi Dakolo to Nigerians: Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things

The popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has advised Nigerians to be cautious of the religious groups in which they find themselves. Dakolo admonished that people should avoid certain religious groups, especially those that only perceive negativity. The father-of-three shared this advice on his Instagram page “Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote. Dakolo had previously urged people to be aware of those who place their hands on their heads in the name of prayer. He revealed this in a tweet a few weeks ago on his official Twitter handle. The singer also warned everyone not to let anyone touch their children if they had been negligent with themselves in the past
Related Articles
Dayo Adeneye over the moon
Gracefully ageing entertainment impresario cum broadcaster, Otunba Dayo Adeneye who is better known as D1, remains one man whose lifestyle is not only admirable but emulative as the handsome power dresser possesses all it takes to be a role model and mentor. For over two decades he has been in the spotlight, Adeneye has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Combining orthodox medicine with herbals helps women – Aderemi Hellen Fiyin
Aderemi Hellen Fiyin is the Founder of Murray’s Corner have explained that her experience as a trained nurse and talent in herbal medicine has helped in many ways to provide lasting solutions to different ailments related to sexual performance and fertility issues. She said this while explaining why she abandoned her professional nursing career […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Aisha Sani Maikudi: Star with her name in Gold
She is not only the first female Professor of Law from the North West, she is the youngest female to attain such feat in Nigeria. As 38, Aisha Sani Maikudi achieved a landmark when she was pronounced a professor of Law by the University of Abuja in 2021. The Katsina State native was born in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)