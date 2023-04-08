News

Timing of $800m World Bank loan for palliative suspicious, says ex-President NGBG

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Former President of the Nigerian-German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has said that people are suspicious about the time the federal government has taken the $800m World Bank facility for palliatives for the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel. He said people’s suspicion stemmed from the fact that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is winding up by May. He noted that people feel it is curious that the administration should take such a facility from the World Bank in April, when a new administration will take over by May 29. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, Femi-Dagunro stated that people’s suspicions stem from the fact that their experience in the past with government’s palliatives did not give them the confidence to trust them.

This is as the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN) called for consultations of all the stakeholders to fashion out modalities for the disbursement of the palliatives. The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, also stated that there must be supervision fairness and that it should get to the target people for the palliatives. He said, “It is extremely important that there should be due consultation and the funds area supposed to be focused on the most needy in society. “So I think, the focus has to be to ensure that there has to be engagement and discussion so that, there is broad agreement as to who the beneficiaries will be. There has to be some sort of supervision to ensure that the maximum benefit to those who are supposed to benefit extracted.” Femi-Dagunro said, “Who are the people benefiting from it, directly or indirectly because people will be very suspicious that Buhari is going by May and why will he collect the loan by April? Yet there will be room for suspicion but the past has not given them the room to trust such a palliative.”

