Timini Egbuson is the Luxury man for BOZ jewellery

Nollywood actor and socialite, Timini Egbuson, is still in a double celebration mood as he disclosed signing the dotted lines as brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand, BOZ on his birthday on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Taking to his social media page to announce a new endorsement, Timini, who didn’t go into details, hinted that it is a multi-million naira deal.

The actor expressed gratitude to God and his fans for standing with him and propelling his career to greater heights. Born in Bayelsa State, Timini is the younger brother of Nigeria’s talented popular actress, Dakore Akande.

He attained his primary education at Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School and St Catherine’s. He also attended Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos. He studied Psychology in the University of Lagos, graduating in the year 2011. His acting career kicked off in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera ‘Tinsel’.

At the 2020 AMVCA, Timini won the Best Actor in a drama for his role in ‘Elevator Baby’. BOZ is a premium and luxury brand focused on creating a wide variety of unique and quality jewellery which include wedding and engagement rings, jewellery sets, watches and more while providing excellent customer service.

Some of its stock in trade include ready-made and customized designs, natural diamonds, high-quality simulants, solid gold, and sterling silver jewellery.

