Body & Soul

Timini Egbuson is the Luxury man for BOZ jewellery

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actor and socialite, Timini Egbuson, is still in a double celebration mood as he disclosed signing the dotted lines as brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand, BOZ on his birthday on Friday, June 10, 2022.

 

Taking to his social media page to announce a new endorsement, Timini, who didn’t go into details, hinted that it is a multi-million naira deal.

 

The actor expressed gratitude to God and his fans for standing with him and propelling his career to greater heights. Born in Bayelsa State, Timini is the younger brother of Nigeria’s talented popular actress, Dakore Akande.

 

He attained his primary education at Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School and St Catherine’s. He also attended Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos. He studied Psychology in the University of Lagos, graduating in the year 2011. His acting career kicked off in 2010, on M-net’s soap opera ‘Tinsel’.

 

At the 2020 AMVCA, Timini won the Best Actor in a drama for his role in ‘Elevator Baby’. BOZ is a premium and luxury brand focused on creating a wide variety of unique and quality jewellery which include wedding and engagement rings, jewellery sets, watches and more while providing excellent customer service.

 

Some of its stock in trade include ready-made and customized designs, natural diamonds, high-quality simulants, solid gold, and sterling silver jewellery.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Body & Soul

BBNaija’s Omashola breaks silence on current condition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Omashola Oburoh, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, has broken his silence on his current condition. On Friday, the reality star took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself looking well and healthy — a far cry from his appearance in the past days. Omashola also appreciated everyone who checked up on […]

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods
Body & Soul

‘Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing –OD Woods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD Woods is excited for maiden studio album named “Ikonic”. The Benue born singer from the TIV land of the state is unarguably one of the best and most successful musical export from Benue State who has previously released hit singles such as Go Below […]
Body & Soul

Money Bag, Ned Nwoko in buoyant mood over yet another victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

D ark skinned Anioma, Delta State-born money bag, Ned Nwoko, is a man who is not new to being under the klieg Light.     For various reasons, Nwoko has had to cope with life as a news maker. As a fellow who has the knack for living life to the fullest, he naturally became […]

