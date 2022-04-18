Timothy Adegoke: Osun Govt grants Falana permission to take over prosecution

Osun State Government has granted the chamber of Chief Femi Falana, (SAN), the permission to prosecute all the defendants in case of the death of Timothy Adegoke, a master degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), who was allegedly murdered at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun.

The defendants, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin (the hotel owner) and six of his staff working in the hotel namely; Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle, are facing 11 counts charges bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of receipt and administration of extrajudicial oath.

In a statement signed by the Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Oluwafemi Akande, titled, ‘Re: Justice for Timothy, Mr. Governor over to you’ Osun State Government posi tion on state of prosecution in HOS/ 5C /2022

The State Vs. Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin & Ors,’ which the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, posted on his social media page, disclosed that Falana, upon a request by him and the family of the deceased, had been given permission to prosecute the matter.

The statement further explained that on April 1, 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Osun State Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case.

It added that, thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a separate letter to the Attorney General requesting that Falana’s Chambers be allowed to prosecute the matter.

It further read in parts, “The alleged case of murder was first investigated by Osun State Police Command but was later taken over by the IGP Office in Abuja. “After the investigation, the Police filed a criminal charge against the suspects in Abuja. The case was later moved to Osogbo by the Nigeria Police.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...