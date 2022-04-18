Metro & Crime

Timothy Adegoke: Osun Govt grants Falana permission to take over prosecution

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Government has granted the chamber of Chief Femi Falana, (SAN), the permission to prosecute all the defendants in case of the death of Timothy Adegoke, a master degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), who was allegedly murdered at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun.

 

The defendants, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin (the hotel owner) and six of his staff working in the hotel namely; Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle, are facing 11 counts charges bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of receipt and administration of extrajudicial oath.

 

In a statement signed by the Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Oluwafemi Akande, titled, ‘Re: Justice for Timothy, Mr. Governor over to you’ Osun State Government posi  tion on state of prosecution in HOS/ 5C /2022

 

The State Vs. Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin & Ors,’ which the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, posted on his social media page, disclosed that Falana, upon a request by him and the family of the deceased, had been given permission to prosecute the matter.

 

The statement further explained that on April 1, 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Osun State Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case.

 

It added that, thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a separate letter to the Attorney General requesting that Falana’s Chambers be allowed to prosecute the matter.

 

It further read in parts, “The alleged case of murder was first investigated by Osun State Police Command but was later taken over by the IGP Office in Abuja. “After the investigation, the Police filed a criminal charge against the suspects in Abuja. The case was later moved to Osogbo by the Nigeria Police.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC recovers additional N130m for Kwara from alleged treasury looters

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130m for the Kwara State government from alleged treasury looters. This was disclosed on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, when the management staff of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, led by DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, paid Governor AbdukRahman AbdulRazaq a courtesy […]
Metro & Crime

Border communities’ attack wicked, satanic –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…says Benue govt irresponsible Governor Dave Umah of Ebonyi State yesterday described the attack on Ebonyi-Benue borders on Sunday as wicked and satanic. The attack by herders left more than 50 people dead with houses and other valuables burnt. Umahi said two years old children were raped, one-yearold children slaughtered with knives by the herders. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica