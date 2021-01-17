Body & Soul

Tinsel hits milestone with 3000th episode

Af r i – ca’s longest running and most successful drama series, Tinsel, is set to air its 3000th episode on Thursday 21 January 2021. Launched in 2008, Tinsel has reimagined African soap opera, drawing audiences in with its intriguing storyline which speaks to love, influence and scandal set against the backdrop of the Nigerian film industry.

 

Over the years, Tinsel has also served as a major launchpad for many of Africa’s best-known faces on television including the likes of Gideon Okeke, Gbenro Ajibade, Damilola Adegbite, Chris Attoh, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and many others. Tinsel also features many established Nollywood actors such as Iretiola Doyle, Victor Olaotan, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Yul Edochie and many more. Commenting on this major milestone, Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “Our local content story cannot be complete without a mention of our flagship soap opera,

 

Tinsel. We are indeed happy to hit the 3000th episode mark of this stellar series. At MultiChoice, we remain committed to growing and promoting local content and talents as we continue to expand the boundaries of African film and television production.

 

Tinsel owes its longevity to its amazing cast, stellar directing, multifaceted storyline and high production values.”

 

Tinsel, which is widely considered the most successful television drama on Nigerian television in recent times, also won an Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for the Best M-Net original drama series in 2017.

 

The 3000th episode will feature a guest appearance from prominent Nigerian comedian, AY Makun.

