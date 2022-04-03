Tinuade Sanda soars, Solanke hits 90

History was made on Wednesday when the Board of directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) appointed Dr. Tinuade Sanda as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment according to EKEDC, was with immediate effect. EKEDC announced the appointment in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia. It stated that the appointment makes Sanda, the first female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

By the appointment, Sanda takes over from Adeoye Fadeyibi, who was EKEDC’s MD/CEO for four years before he joined Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). The new CEO, according to the statement, is expected to consolidate on the successes achieved in the past few years while charting a new course for efficient service delivery and excellent business sustainability.

The statement further stated that Sanda would lead the next phase of the company’s growth by aggressively reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (ATC&C) losses, increasing energy reliability and availability and improving the distribution company (Disco)’s customer satisfaction index.

In 2013, Dr. Sanda joined the company as the Chief Treasury and Taxation Officer and later became the Chief Accounting Officer, where she contributed immensely to the company’s growth by implementing revenue generation initiatives and overseeing critical projects.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Institute of Management Consultants, US, and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London. She is also an Associate Member of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria, and the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Dr. Sanda obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt University, Scotland, UK, after graduating with a second-class upper in Financial Accounting from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

On December 5, 2020, she was conferred by the Senate and Governing Council of ICON University of Management Science and Technology, Benin, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management & Entrepreneurship.

In related development, last week, Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate (SAN), Folake Solanke clocked 90. Chief Folake Solanke as she is fondly called, was born in Abeokuta in the present day Ogun State on March 29, 1932. Her father was the well known J.S Odulate, founder/ proprietor of Alabukun medicine store Abeokuta.

Chief Solanke became the first female lawyer to be conferred with Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in March 1981 and this is just one of her numerous achievements. I n 1972, she was appointed commissioner, Western State of Nigeria, Chairman, Western Government Broadcasting Corporation, television and radio network service.

On the international scene, she became a source of pride for Nigeria and the Nigerian woman and for Africa and the black world as a whole. On July 21, 1994, she became the 42nd president of Zonta International.

This made her the first non – Caucasian to be elected and to hold the position of Zonta International President since Zonta was founded in 1919. As it happened in the case of the conferment with the honour of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Solanke opened the gate for African contestants as the next President for Zonta International after her turned out to be an African.

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while congratulating Chief Solanke, SAN, on the occasion of her 90th birthday Anniversary, described the legal luminary as an icon, whose exploits in the legal profession have become a beacon.

The governor saluted the commitment and dedication of Chief Solanke in keeping and promoting the values of the legal profession and bequeathing an enduring legacy even for the coming generation.

“Mummy, you have played a pivotal role in shaping and engineering the success recorded so far in the legal firmament of our dear country. No one can wish away your achievements as the first Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the first female Commissioner of Western State. “Your track record in nation building and commitment to humanity have endeared you to many.

You have continued to be a worthy mother and a dependable confidant. You are a leading light with unblemished record of fairness and pursuit of justice. “Your courage in pursuing truth and continuous advocacy for the betterment of the less privileged are inspiring. More so, that you would always make yourself available for service to humanity. You are indeed, a role model.”

