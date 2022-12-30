Politics

Tinubu: A man of the people – NYSC Board member

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a statesman and nationalist, who is passionate about the unity of Nigeria.
The Board member, who is also a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stressed that Tinubu’s invaluable contributions to national development are gargantuan and historic, adding that the former governor laid and built a solid foundation for his successors in Lagos State.
While applauding the leadership qualities of the presidential candidate, the member of the Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC) noted that the manifesto of the APC and Tinubu (Renewed Hope) is based on pragmatic strategies aimed at taking the country to enviable heights.
The Ogbomoso Prince said: “The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a highly detribalised Nigerian and genuine progressive with positive antecedents in governance.
“With the enormous accomplishments of Tinubu as Governor of Lagos state among other noble assignments at the national and global levels, it is obvious that the APC presidential candidate will earn the votes of Nigerians.
“The former governor has consistently demonstrated democratic virtues in his pursuits, which has earned him robust goodwill across the nooks and crannies of the country.
“As a bridge builder and detrabilised Nigerian, he has been able to bring people of diverse ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds together.
“Tinubu has what it takes to lead Nigeria.”
The ICC member commended chieftains, members and supporters of the APC for their steadfastness, patriotism and service to the nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ghana: 12 candidates go for one crown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Uneasy calm as Ghanaians elect new president, MPs   The stakes are high in Ghana as President Nana Akufo- Ado and former President John Mahama, out of the 12 candidates in the country’s presidential race, are locked in a neck-and-neck battle. FELIX NWANERI reports     Over 17 million Ghanaians go to the polls today […]
Politics

Forcing Ayu to resign’ll plunge PDP into crisis –Kuye

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the crisis rocking the main opposition party, demand by some stakeholders for the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, and the chances of the party in […]
Politics

Group: LP’s presidential candidate Obi, was very friendly as Anambra Gov

Posted on Author Reporter

      Our Correspondent   A group, Conference of Nigeria Elders for National Development, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 lection, Mr Peter Obi, as a pan-Nigerian, who was very friendly throughout the period he governed Anambra State. The group, therefore, accused those it called desperate politicians to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica