Tinubu: A victory well deserved

The victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential polls is a clear case of consistency and preparation meets opportunity. Asiwaju, a dogged fighter with a mastery of the Nigerian political system took advantage of a disunited opposition some of whom were running purely on the divisive platforms of ethnicity and religion.

The distortions occasioned by the rigging done by the four so-called leading parties were not significant enough to have altered the outcome of this election. I long warned that any vote for the Labour Party was a vote in support of an APC victory.

The PDP and Labour Party candidates failed to show leadership when they refused to put aside petty differences to build a formidable opposition to take on a non-performing sitting government. They now seek to form an alliance of sore losers after defeat. Asiwaju’s victory is a lesson to segments of the clergy who provided their places of worship as campaign platforms. We must separate “thus saith the Lord” from our biases and personal convictions.

If they seek to clean up the political space, they must first look within. Most of those who lead us can be found there on Fridays and Sundays. Are we a nation of sinners in search of a saint or a nation of the lost in search of a leader? Asiwaju’s victory answers this question. This election has been won and lost, Nigeria and Nigerians must now move forward. All hands must be on deck in this onerous task of nation building. We remain Nigerians. God bless us all. Kachikwu is a former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress

