Tinubu after his personal interest, not welfare of Yoruba people, says Akintoye

Prof Banji Akintoye, Leader of Yoruba Nation Self Determination Struggle, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is only after his personal interest and not the welfare of Yoruba people. In a release he signed and made available to journalists, the don said that “the Yoruba people have decided that they want their own country. We have decided that since 2019 and there is no looking back. We want our Yoruba nation now. That is the decision of the overwhelming majority of the Yoruba.

However, there are some of us who think they have done a lot for some political friends in Nigeria and they want to earn the benefit of it. One of them said, ‘I am the next person, emi lo kan’. “Well, we don’t hold grudges for that, but what is important is that they are doing that for their personal gain and not for the welfare of the Yoruba people.

What the welfare of Yoruba people demands today is that every Yoruba woman, man and child demands today is that we walk peacefully to take our nation out of Nigeria.” Bemoaning the alarming rate of infrastructural decay in the South West, Akintoye said that: “Our University at Ife, which we built at great expense, is being destroyed gradually by the Federal Government. There is ongoing general collapse of infrastructures in Nigeria. We are suffering abominably. We don’t have good federal roads in our region anymore. A former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo said a few days ago, that to travel in the western region now is a great deal of pain.”

 

