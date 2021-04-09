Tinubu: Aisha Buhari, voice of conscience in the Presidency

She is a worthy partner – Osinbajo

Firmer Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience, calling on the leadership to deliver better services to the nation. Tinubu said this yesterday in his comments at the public presentation of a book titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Hajo Sani. The APC chieftain, who acknowledged the contributions of the wife of the President to her husband’s victory in the 2015 Presidential election, also noted that Mrs. Buhari had played both uplifting and unifying roles for the country.

Tinubu said by Mrs. Buhari’s sheer attention on the voiceless and lowly of society, urging government to pay more attention to the people, she has won the identity of a beacon of conscientious leadership and a pillar of support for her husband as well as the citizenry.

“The First Lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be our better selves for the good of the nation and for the betterment of the weakest, most vulnerable among us. “As such, she has been a strong pillar of support not only to the president, but also to the Nigerian people whom they both serve with such patriotic commitment and high purpose.

“The role of the First Lady is instrumental to our society and to how a great number of our people relate to government. Custom and tradition may call to her in a certain way. Yet, the issues of the day may call to her in another. “First Lady Aisha Buhari has done a masterful job, melding the calls of tradition and the imperatives of today into a creative, benevolent role that has enriched society and the art of governance. “Many political thinkers argue the state or country is nothing but a social extension or evolution of the family. As such, if the president is the father of the national family, his spouse becomes the mother of that family. “This is why Chief Obafemi Awolowo once praised the then First Lady, Mrs. Victoria Gowon, by saying, ‘The hands that rock the cradle, so goes the wise saying, rule the nation’.

Tinubu said because of the humility of the presidential couple, Mrs. Buhari chose not to be addressed as ‘First Lady’ at the beginning of this administration, an action which could not be sustained as neither her role nor her individual capabilities could be downplayed very long. He stressed that the role of First Lady provides critical support to the public functioning of the presidency. On her contributions to Buhari’s success at the 2015 Presidential polls, Tinubu said, “From the very onset, she was totally committed to ensuring the success of the campaign of then candidate Buhari and later to the success of the administration of President Buhari.

“She has a naturally strong connection with the average person because she speaks with sincerity and belief. We noticed this very early during the historic 2015 campaign. Thus, we convinced her to play a vocal and visible role in that groundbreaking campaign. “Her efforts contributed to her husband’s success. She helped him make history during that campaign. Since coming to the office of the First Lady, she has not stopped making history,” he said.

The APC leader also commended author of the book, not just for documenting the background, education, career, family and public life of Mrs. Buhari in an enjoyable, easily readable manner, but also in narrating the political and constitutional context within which the President’s wife has moulded the position of the First Lady in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo noted that Mrs Buhari has continued to be a worthy partner and an inspiration for several good initiatives that Nigerians have come to identify with the present administration. According to him, the book is not just an important addition to the literary canon on public life and Nigerian biographical history, but a window into the efforts of Mrs Buhari in empowering Nigerians. “Aisha, as the world has come to know her, is kindhearted; this made her transition to philanthropy and humanitarianism easy.

“When she became the first lady, her protective mien was exerted when women, children, and other vulnerable people are abused,” Professor Osinbajo said. He added: “I have observed with keen interest, as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights. She has, therefore, been a worthy partner and a beacon for some of the good things that Nigerians have come to identify with our government.”

