Tinubu: Aisha Buhari, voice of conscience in the Presidency

…acknowleges First Lady’s contributions to President’s victory in 2015

Firmer Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience, calling on the leadership to deliver better services to the nation.

Tinubu said this Thursday in his comments at the public presentation of a book titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani.

The APC chieftain, who acknowledged the contributions of the Wife of the President to her husband’s victory in the 2015 Presidential election, also noted that Mrs Buhari had played both uplifting and unifying roles for the country.

Tinubu said by Mrs. Buhari’s sheer attention on the voiceless and lowly of society, urging government to pay more attention to the people, she has won the identity of a beacon of conscientious leadership and a pillar of support for her husband as well as the citizenry.

