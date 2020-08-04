Tinubu, Akande, Oyetola, others eulogise Ayo Fasanmi

Dignitaries from all walks of life yesterday stormed the Cathedral Church of All Saint Church, Osogbo to pay their last respect to the late elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi who died Thursday last week at 94.

The dignitaries–Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat; a former Governor of the State, Chief Bisi Akande, former Lagos Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Chief Mutiu Are, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola, and a Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, all paid glowing tributes to the late Afenufere leader.

Also in attendance were Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd.), Prof. Olu Aina and the state party’s Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, among others. Speaking at the commendation service programme, Oyetola described the late Yoruba leader as an undiluted progressive whose “life, times and legacy typify the Omoluabi ethos that the State of Osun holds dear.”

He said the deceased lived his entire life to love and serve Nigeria with passion without expecting any benefits in return for doing so, adding that late Pa Fasanmi was one of God’s generous donations to humanity.

The governor said late Fasanmi was one of the few patriarchs who stood to be counted in a nation in search of politics of ideology and principle, describing him as “a great leader of monumental significance.”

