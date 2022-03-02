Tinubu: Alaafin, Ooni meet Aregbesola in Ibadan

Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday, met with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the strained relationship between him and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The meeting, which held at the private residence of Oba Adeyemi in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, lasted for about two hours. The meeting, New Telegraph gathered, was the first step towards finding a lasting reconciliation between the two. It was learnt that after consultations, the leaders agreed to move to the next stage of the meeting which will be held at a later date.

