News

Tinubu: Alaafin, Ooni meet Aregbesola in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday, met with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the strained relationship between him and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The meeting, which held at the private residence of Oba Adeyemi in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, lasted for about two hours. The meeting, New Telegraph gathered, was the first step towards finding a lasting reconciliation between the two. It was learnt that after consultations, the leaders agreed to move to the next stage of the meeting which will be held at a later date.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Run for your destiny, CAN charges Christians

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS

The Chairman of the 19 Northern States of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has charged Christians to run for their destiny if they must achieve their purpose on earth.   Pam stated while speaking as a Guest Preacher during the commissiong […]
News

JUST IN: Groups storm NASS, demand end to Social Media, Hate Bills

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja   Again members of Coalition of Civil society groups have stormed the National Assembly demanding that both the Social Media and the Hate Speech Bills be thrown away. They accused the legislators of abandoning more important national issues to attend to matters that will have grave consequences on the socioeconomic lives […]
News

UN sends troops to guard DRC Nobel winner after death threats

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UN has redeployed soldiers to protect a Nobel-prize winning doctor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after being warned that he was at risk of assassination. The Guardian reported on Monday that Denis Mukwege, who shared a Nobel prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence, had been left without protection despite receiving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica