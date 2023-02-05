Tinubu, APC mopping-up new notes for vote buying – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is blaming the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the pain and stress Nigerians are facing to access the new naira notes.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba alleged that leaders of the ruling party are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new bank notes for vote buying ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The party noted that the cash crunch persisted due to the sabotage, which it blamed on the APC leaders and their flag bearer.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“Nigerians now know the truth and hold Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC directly responsible for the anguish they have been subjected to in the face of this excruciating cash scarcity; another reason they will deal Tinubu a humiliating blow with their votes at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The PDP is therefore disgusted by the hypocrisy being exhibited by the APC presidential candidate, who, despite his alleged role in the cash scarcity is pointing accusing fingers at others and seeking to exploit the ugly situation to incite unsuspecting Nigerians with the view to disrupting the 2023 general elections,” PDP stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...