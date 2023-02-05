News

Tinubu, APC mopping-up new notes for vote buying – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is blaming the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the pain and stress Nigerians are facing to access the new naira notes.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba alleged that leaders of the ruling party are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new bank notes for vote buying ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The party noted that the cash crunch persisted due to the sabotage, which it blamed on the APC leaders and their flag bearer.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“Nigerians now know the truth and hold Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC directly responsible for the anguish they have been subjected to in the face of this excruciating cash scarcity; another reason they will deal Tinubu a humiliating blow with their votes at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“The PDP is therefore disgusted by the hypocrisy being exhibited by the APC presidential candidate, who, despite his alleged role in the cash scarcity is pointing accusing fingers at others and seeking to exploit the ugly situation to incite unsuspecting Nigerians with the view to disrupting the 2023 general elections,” PDP stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ryan Rezaie’s Pointers to Lead Your Field in 2022 and Beyond

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ryan Rezaie leads a flourishing, multi-million dollar consulting business that he launched in 2017. Fighting against all odds, Ryan has finally carved a solid niche for himself as a business leader with an extensive network of clients and partners from the real estate, automotive, and financing industries. Ryan Rezaie is a committed team player who […]
News

Delta: 74 political parties sue state electoral body over exclusion

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

No fewer than 74 political parties in Delta State are asking the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, to stop the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) from conducting the March 6, 2021 Local Government Council election in the state over alleged unlawfully exclusion. Towards this […]
News Top Stories

Naira: CBN receives over N500bn old notes

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A s Nigerians count down on the official disbursement of new naira notes, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, revealed that the apex bank had received over N500 billion old notes as more people are working to meet the deadline. Emefiele, who stated this after a visit to President Muhammadu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica