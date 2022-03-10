Tinubu: APC must not become like other parties — we should be democratic, fair

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) must be “fair” in its dealings.

The presidential aspirant said the party would be able to make more impact on the country if its internal processes are democratic.

Tinubu’s comment comes in the wake of the controversial leadership change in the ruling party.

Recently President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the replacement of Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor, as the Acting Chairman of APC while the latter was on medical leave in Dubai.

The change in leadership became necessary after the president became aware of Buni’s plan to scuttle APC’s National Convention.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Tinubu commended the president for still having faith in the ruling party.

The former governor said while party members are free to pursue their political goals, they must always keep the “greater collective purpose in mind”.

“Recently, President Buhari made a characteristically concise and important statement regarding the strength and purpose of our political party, APC,” he said.

“He underscored the need for the party to perfect its internal processes so that it keeps faith in the progressive purpose for which it was founded: to bring forth a better society through just and compassionate good governance.

“Our party came into being to answer the call of reform so that progressive governance for the good of all Nigerians could be established in the land. President Buhari won the 2015 election and was re-elected. But the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society has not been completed.

“We still have vital work to do. But the work can only be done by a party which is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation.

“This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always keep the greater collective purpose in mind. Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party.”

Tinubu said many progressive leaders invested time, energy, ideas and resources in forming the APC with a view to providing a better Nigeria.

“The president is a founder of this party. I too have lent my humble bit. As founding fathers of this party, we must continue to guard its purpose,” he said.

“Let not the APC descend into the ways and rank of the other parties. Instead, may we strive to be an exemplar for a caring and democratic society.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...