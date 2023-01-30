News

Tinubu asks northerners to ignore Atiku’s fake news against him

Ahead of the February 25-March 11 general election, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to northerners not to listen to the opposition presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s fake reports against him.

This contained in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga. According to Tinubu, the PDP -presidential candidate, who is a front-runner, can’t win the election. His words: “We want to alert Nigerians to the sinister moves and orchestrated plans of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unleash a wave of fake news, especially in Hausa language, to malign, defame and delegitimise Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress before Nigerians.

“This scurrilous campaign by the PDP has already been perfected with a dedicated team working day and night from the PDP national headquarters at Wadata House, Abuja. “The party has also recruited many social media actors to carry out the campaign of calumny by proxy. “We uncovered this evil plot targeted to manipulate Nigerians and most especiallynorthernerstoseeAsiwaju Bola Tinubu in bad light as only way for PDP and its failingpresidentialcampaign to have a chance at the February 25 presidential election.

“We consider it necessary atthispointtoalertNigerians to this evil plan capable of causing disharmony, ill-will andneedless crisis with attendant security implications in the country. “PDP and their hired social media influencers have alreadystartedpushingtheir nefarious contents by spoofing and using parody social media accounts of popular newspapers and blogs to disseminate fake news with the soleaimof hoodwinking gullible Nigerians.

“Many parody social media accounts such as ‘Vanguard Hausa’, ‘DailyTrust Hausa’ havebeencreatedand also being used to circulate fakenewsonFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other digital platforms.” Further, hesaid,”OnFacebook, we found that Daily TrustHausawasfirstcreated as K.R.K Media on 9 August 2021. It changed its name to Daily Trust Media on 7 December 2022 and has a fake website address daily.com. “A second Daily Trust Hausa Facebook account was created 13 August 2022 as Facos News Hausa, with the objective of publishing posts on musicians. It changed its name on 29 December 2022, just 22 days after its other clone. “Vanguard Hausa was created 21 December 2021. Its website failed to open “All these parody Facebook accounts were used by the PDP on Saturday to publish malicious fake news thattruckscarryingoldnaira notes, belonging to Tinubu were arrested in Lagos.

 

