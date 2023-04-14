Tinubu asks tribunal to dismiss Atiku’s petition

…says petitioner a serial loser

President-elect Bola Tinubu yesterday asked the Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar, seeking the nullification election. He justified Atiku’s loss, insisting that the former Vice President is a serial loser and an unstable politician.

He further submitted that Atiku has since 1993 consistently contested and lost elections both at the primary and The former Lagos State governor traced the history of Atiku’s losses in the presidential election to 1993 when he reportedly lost the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primary to the late M.K.O Abiola; in 2007 when he lost to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate also said Atiku lost the Peoples Democratic Party presiden-tial ticket ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; in 2015, when he lost the APC primary to President Muhammadu Buhari; in 2019, when he lost to Buhari; and in 2023 when he lost the presidential poll to him. In the defence filed by his lead counsel Wole Olanipekun (SAN), along with 34 SANS, Tinubu submitted that it was not a surprise or by accident that voters rejected the 1st petitioner (Atiku) on February 25. Tinubu claimed that having polled 8,794,726 votes across Nigeria (which was the highest amongst the 18 candidates at the election), and also satisfying all other requirements, he was validly returned as President-elect. Justifying his victory, the APC chief claimed to have always been a consistent politician, who has not shifted political tendency and alignment while the 1st petitioner Atiku) has consistently crisscrossed different parties, including being a member of the PDP before joining the Action Congress in 2007, when he was the presidential candidate of the party; returned to the PDP thereafter, before joining the APC in 2015, where he contested the primary against Buhari, before returning to the PDP in 2019 to emerge as its presidential candidate.