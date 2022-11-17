News Top Stories

Tinubu Assures CAN: I’ve never, won’t run my administration on religious bias

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinu-bu, yesterday tried to convince the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to accept his choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Recall that CAN is one of the groups strongly against APC’s same faith presidential candidates at the 2023 general elections for several reasons, including bias and an alleged plot to sabotage the peace and unity of the country amongst others.

But speaking at a presidential dialogue with the presidential candidate organised by CAN in Abuja, Tinubu, who insisted there was no plot against Christians, said his choice of Shettima was born purely from the area of expertise, superior intellectual capacity and having the best hand to help him govern the country. According to him, he sees everyone as equals regardless of faith, place of origin, social status and gender; even as he added that anyone who fails to hold such a fair and equitable view should not bother running for the office of Nigeria’s president.

He said: “I did not choose Senator Shettima so that we could form a same faith ticket. The ticket was constructed as a same progressive and people- based ideology ticket. I selected Senator Shettima thinking more about who would best help me govern. “Picking a Christian running mate would have been politically easier. But the easy way is rarely the right one.

The selection of a running mate is at once a very momentous yet very intimate decision. Resting such a key decision on religious affiliation as the primary weight did not sit well with me.” Tinubu further assured CAN that of elected President, he would not run his administration on the basis of religious or ethnic sentiment saying, when he was Governor of Lagos State: “I did not give a thought to whether a team member was Christian or Muslim, Yoruba, Igbo or Arewa.”

 

