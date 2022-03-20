Tinubu at 70: Okocha leads other exinternationals to Onikan

…as Ex-Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s Contributions to Nigeria, sports

Retired Super Eagles playmaker, Austin Okocha, will on Sunday (today) lead other ex internationals to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, to honour foremost politician and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he celebrate his 70th birthday.

Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, Umar Mohammed, made this declaration recently as he announced that not less than 17 former Super Eagles players have been selected to be part of a Novelty match among events already earmarked to celebrate Tinubu’s birthday.

Some of the ex-internationals expected to feature in the novelty match include Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, among others.

The ex-internationals are to face Team Asiwaju which will comprise prominent members of the Asiwaju political circle. The Lagos state government has also thrown its weight behind the event which will kick off 1 pm.

“As a frontier of Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu presidential ambition, the management and staff of TSG, in collaboration with the Lagos state government, have perfected plans ahead of the 70th birthday of our principal, the incoming President of Nigeria come 2023,” Mohammed said.

Meanwhile, the former Nigeria’s international football players have commended the All Progressives Congress National Leader, for his contributions to democracy and good governance as well as sports development in the country.

They made the commendation when they visited Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

Mentioning their names one by one with their nicknames while playing for the country, Asiwaju Tinubu thanked them for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many and for helping to put Nigeria’s name on the global map.

He used the opportunity to seek the support of the players for his presidential ambition, saying he has a vision and the competence and ability to implement that vision.

