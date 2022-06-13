Tinubu at 70: What Alhaji Lam Adesina told me about Bola Tinubu

“Oro Ahmed yi nikan na ni o un ba mi leru” (It is only the issue of Ahmed that is giving me worries). That was the fear expressed by the late Alhaji Lam Adesina, a former Governor of Oyo State on the chances of the then Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, winning the gubernatorial election in 2003.

Out of genuine concern, Alhaji Adesina, a great lover of Tinubu was bothered that the Lagos Governor might not get a second term because of his repugnance to Obasanjo’s overtures and frolics.

That was at a time when all the other governors in the South West: Chief Bisi Akande of Osun, Chief Adebayo Adefarati of Ondo, Otunba Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti, Akinrogun Segun Osoba of Ogun and Alhaji Lam Adesina himself were obeying the dictates and dancing to the falsehearted music of the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The governors were not alone in the travesty; they were goaded by the Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere under the leadership of Late Pa Abraham Adesanya. Obasanjo had in the most deceitful manner, cajoled the governors and the Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere in believing that he (Obasanjo) would be “soft” on them and make their victories easy insofar as they supported his election for a second term in office.

The five governors fell for Obasanjo’s antics and openly worked for his second term in office. In fact, the promotion of Obasanjo’s second term bid took precedence far above campaigns for our governorship and national assembly candidates in the build up to the general elections of 2003.

Despite the fact that we were in the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the opposition party, we campaigned vigorously for the second term of Olusegun Obasanjo and indirectly his Peoples Democratic Party’s candidates who eventually defeated us. I was a victim as the AD candidate for House of Representatives, Oluyole Federal Constituency.

With heavy music and beautiful lyrics we introduced a new dimension, new lexicon to our politics: We birthed splitting of votes: Aremu Oke and Aremu Isale. Vote one for Aremu at the top (Obasanjo for President) and one for Aremu at the bottom, state (Alhaji Lam Adesina). But at the end of the day, General Obasanjo trounced us, with the deployment of all the tricks and antics you can think of.

But, in Lagos, Tinubu in his wisdom refused to follow either his fellow governors or Afenifere in supporting Obasanjo, and instead answered his father’s name. He campaigned only for his party, the Alliance for Democracy. He asked voters to concentrate all their votes at the top, the space for AD on the ballot papers in all the elections.

As we were rollicking to the lovely melody of Aremu Oke and Aremu Isale in the South West, from Ibadan to Saki, Ogbomosho, Tede, Idere and so on, particularly in Oyo State, the people of Lagos State were ‘eating to the top’ (won un Jeun Soke). And in the real sense of it they actually ate well and this is evident, till today, in the yawning gap in riches and wealth between the people of Lagos and those in other parts of Yoruba Land.

Tinubu, using all in him: Wisdom, knowledge, smartness, boldness, exposure, contacts etcetera turned Lagos around within eight years. Bola Tinubu grew the economy, politics and sociology of Lagos and the stability being enjoyed in Lagos today is as a result of his right leadership. Lagos has become the model for virtually all developmental projects and ideas in Nigeria today.

From Fashola to Ambode to the incumbent Sanw-Olu, Lagos has continued to progress steadily while sadly, other states in the West are grappling to survive. Tinubu has established himself as the best and most dynamic leader and politician of this generation.

With the enormous powers of the Presidency, particularly under the leadership of Olusegun Obasanjo who was touted to have possessed and exercised more powers than the American President at his time, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu crushed Obasanjo in all aspects of governance.

He challenged Obasanjo on legislative matters and he won; he contested against Obasanjo’s position on judiciary and made mincemeat of him; and in Obasanjo’s desperate bid to conquer Lagos State along with other Yoruba state, Tinubu triumphed over Obasanjo and still beating him till today.

For decades now, Nigeria’s major problem has been poor leadership. After the departure of the Balewas, Azikwes and Awolowos of this world, Nigeria has been largely unlucky with the sets of people that have been ruling us.

All these past leaders that we are still praising till date did well because they were well equipped for the positions they occupied and while serving they got the best persons for all the assignments.

Kehinde Olaosebikan, CEO, Midas Communications Ltd and former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government served as the Chief Press Secretary to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Lam Adesina from 1999 to 2003.

