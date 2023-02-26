Tinubu, Atiku get zero votes in Peter Obi’s polling unit

Result of the presidential election at Amatutu Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha LGA of Anambra state, has shown that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scored zero votes.

Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha LGA is the polling unit of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Total number of accredited voters was 344. Out of this number, Peter Obi’s Labour Party scored 326 votes. AAC and YPP got 1 vote apiece; while PDP and APC got no votes at all.

Speaking after casting his votes at about 11:45am, Obi said that voting process was peaceful and seamless, based on his observation, and based on situation reports.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their strides in providing needed logistics; as well as security official and the people of Nigeria for ensuring a peaceful exercise.

He said: “With what I have seen here today, the election is seamless and peaceful; but I don’t know of any other place. I hope it would be the same in other places across Nigeria.”

He expressed confidence that he would win the presidential election; being the most qualified and competent person to lead the country; adding that he has the capacity and mental ability to lead the country.

Voting delayed by malfunctioning BIVAS machine in Magodo- Isheri

Appolonia Adeyemi

As voting kicked off smoothly at the Isheri Grammar School, Isheri-Oke, Magodo Phase 1 yesterday, the exercise was characterised by malfunctioning BIVAS machine.

However, in a swift reaction, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, who addressed journalists at the Isheri Grammar School, said, “We are going to access all of the problems and see how we are going to address all of them without creating rumpus in the system in future elections.”

Ikorodu: Peaceful election amid complaints of late arrival of materials, insufficient ballot papers

Success Nwogu

The presidential and national assembly elections were generally peaceful in Ikorodu area of Lagos State yesterday.

However, there were complaints of the late arrival of electoral officers and materials, which made accreditations and voting not to commence until 10:00 am.

In some places voting and accreditation did not commence until 1 pm, owing to some logistics challenges.

At unit 060, Karounwin, Oriokuta, Ikorodu, voters declined voting until a substantial number of ballot papers were brought to the unit. They were told by one of the electoral officers that out of the about 750 registered voters in the unit, only 100 ballot papers for the Presidential election, and 400 ballot papers each for the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, were made available for the unit.

The electoral officers reportedly asked the waiting electorate to get accredited and wait to vote when enough ballot papers arrived. But the cautious electorate insisted that they would only be accredited when enough ballot papers arrived for them to simultaneously vote.

Police disperse, arrest youths playing football in Ogun

Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen yesterday dispersed youths who were playing football on Mowe- Ofada Road, Mowe bus stop and some other parts of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Policemen attached to the Ogun State Election Monitoring Team having learnt of the situation moved to the scene and chased away those they met playing football on the streets.

The incident happened in the morning, just as voters in the state were preparing to go to the polls to elect a new president and new members of the National Assembly.

The armed officers also took away the disused tires which served as young people’s goal posts, three of them were arrested, while other escaped.

Meanwhile, some of the youths when asked if they are not voting, they said they needed money and food before can exercise their votes.

Late arrival of materials forced voters to return home angrily

Taiwo Jimoh

Late arrival of electoral materials in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State has forced many voters to return home angrily.

Some of the voters who spoke with our correspondent described the Independent Electoral Commission as an unserious agency.

Some of the angry residents said they have been at the pooling until as early as 7am to cast their vote for their choices, but the INEC officials were no where to be found.

A resident who simply gave his name as Adebisi said he got to the venue around 8am but none of the officials of the INEC are on ground.

Alot of people have gone back home angrily after waiting endlessly for the arrival of the election materials at the pooling until 014 in Mowe.

Another residents who also gave her name as Dupe said previous election in the Polling Unit was not like what they are witnessing now.

“I expected INEC to have sorted the materials for the election since on Friday, in stead of putting us in this hardship we are going through now. Other polling Unit in the community have started their election earlier than ours.”

Oyebanji votes at Ikogosi, applauds process

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Saturday voted at his Ikogosi country home and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an improved electoral process.

The Governor, who arrived at his Unit 003, Okelele Street, Ikogosi- Ekiti at 11.06am in company of his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, cast his vote at about 11.25am.

It took the Governor less than 15 minutes to get accredited and cast his votes due to the effectiveness of the BVAS machine at the unit.

Addressing journalists shortly after casting his vote, Governor Oyebanji, who hailed the smooth electoral process so far and the effectiveness of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, commended INEC for its efforts at ensuring hitch free polls despite inherent challenges.

Speaking on his assessment of the election, the Governor said, “I can only use my ward and my polling unit to assess, the process. For now, I can say it is seamless and it is an improvement on the previous elections. I must commend INEC for this.

“I have received feedback from some parts of the state in respect to malfunctioning of BVAS machine and INEC has risen to the occasion. I enjoin all Ekiti people to go out and exercise their voting right and remain peaceful.”

SDP presidential candidate losses unit, Akeredolu, minister win units for APC

Babatope Okeowo

AKURE

The Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo lost his polling unit to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adewole scored 19 votes Unit 19 ward 10 barracks road, Ondo West Local government area of Ondo State while the APC got 52 votes, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 39 votes while the Labour Party (LP) got 27 votes.

However, Governor Akeredolu who cast his vote in ward 5, unit six, ljebu Owo, his hometown won with wide margin.

In the Presidential result, APC had 269 while PDP scored 11 while LP got 22 votes.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Demola Adegoroye won his unit 015 Ward 09 for the presidential candidate and National Assembly election APC. In Presidential election, APC- 144 while LP had 19 and the PDP scored nine votes.

Kaduna PDP guber candidate hopes for a free, fair exercise

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Mohammed Ashiru, has commended the turnout of voters in the state, adding that he believes the exercise will be free and fair.

Speaking shortly after performing his voting rights at Kofar fada polling unit 007 in Kudan, Ashiru expressed satisfaction with the arrangements put in place so far.

He said the technological innovations put together by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards ensuring hitch free election will ease the process.

Bayelsa witness peaceful election

Pauline Onyibe

YENAGOA

The voting process in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State capital went peacefully even as the voters turned out en mass to elect candidates of their choice.

They deferred lack of money for transportation caused by cash crunch and trekked to their polling units to wait for the arrival of voting materials to cast their votes.

A rove by this Correspondent to OMPADEC school field which is housing a polling unit saw voter waiting for the INEC officials to arrive for the process to commence.

At St Matthias Primary School, Epie Ward III many voters were already at the polling station as early as 8.20 am with no official of INEC and security in sight.

Also at the registration area centers at Ovom Yenagoa, this reporter witnessed the distribution of voting materials.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were seen collecting materials for the election as of 8.35 am as vehicles to convey the materials were seen queuing up.

Rufus Mathew who spoke to this reporter said that he was at the polling station early to observe things prior to voting adding that most of the people turned up as early as 6 am.

Also at Agbere, Sampuo Toru Orua enthusiastic voters were seen lining up to do their accreditation and vote.

The voting process generally witnessed a peaceful atmosphere minus many polling units in Yenagoa metropolis that election did not take place because of the absence of voting materials.

One of the voters who was sighted around past six o’clock in the evening of Saturday said he will wait to cast his vote maintaining that from all indication the absence of vying materials there shows that they deliberately want to disenfranchise the voters around Amrata, Ekeki and it’s environs.

Olubadan commends INEC, Nigerians on peaceful poll

Sola Adeyemo

IBADAN

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election held across the country which was described as peaceful and hitch-free.

Oba Balogun gave this commendation in his reaction to the poll which took place between 8.30am and 2.30pm earlier in the day according to the schedule of the electoral umpire in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola.

The monarch expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election according to reports made available to him by his various subjects in diverse areas of the metropolis, stating that “I’m satisfied with the reports I got so far which was a reflection of the determination and the promise by the electoral body to give us election that we would be proud of.

“It is gratifying to note that all the innovations being brought into our electoral system worked according to plan and projections. It was a product of commitment and can-do spirit that Nigerians are noted for. I salute our electoral umpire and urge for improvement in any area of the system that needs further modification. I foresee a situation that in the nearest future, we will be sitting in the comfort of our rooms and cast our votes”, Olubadan added.

Tinubu wins El-Rufai polling unit

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the Saturday polls at the polling units of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Tinubu polled 173 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who polled 134 votes.

Other results in the same Polling Unit 024, Ward 07, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, shows Labour Party (LP) scoring three votes, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 20 votes.

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Kaduna Government House unit

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday won at one of the polling units inside the Kaduna State Government House.

Even though the Government House is controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku defeated the Ruling Party candidate Bola Tinubu at the polling unit 013.

The result signed by the presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, showed that the APC scored 40, Labour party scored 48, PDP 69, while NNPP got 11 votes.

Obi sweeps Govt House booths, lead polls

Steve Uzoechi

OWERRI

There was a near total collapse of logistic arrangements by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State leading to the late arrival of election materials across the state.

This, to a large extent affected the closure of polls in stipulated time, thereby exposing many polling units to attack by political thugs.

That notwithstanding, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi clearly led the poll across the state.

Obi also swept the polling units in the All Progressive Congress (APC) controlled Government House in Owerri.

Obi cruised to victory in polling unit 001in the Government House with 129 votes while his close rival, the PDP scored 5 votes as the APC polled 4 votes.

Election did not hold in most of the communities considered a security flashpoint as NYSC withdrew their Corps members from those areas in Atta in Njaba, in Orsu, parts of Oguta and Okigwe.

