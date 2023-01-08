News Top Stories

Tinubu attacks Obi, Atiku in Ondo rally

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

 

  • Only a wicked saves money when his children are hungry

 

  • Ex-VP’ll sell Nigeriaa

The Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, slammed his Labour Party, LP’s counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, for saving money, when he was the governor of Anambra State.
Also, he said Nigeria should not be entrusted into the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate,  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because of his tendency to sell the nation’s wealth to his cronies.
Tinubu, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital to campaign for election as president, said he would defeat the two major challengers whether the election is held in February 25 or not.
Speaking to crowd of supporters, who were at the Democracy Park, Tinubu said he would turn the fortune of the country around, if given the mandate to govern the country.
He said the people of the state as progressives, should make sure they elected a progressive candidate as President, Vice, Senators and other candidates of the party.
His words: “Ondo is known as progressive state, followed by other states like Ogun, Oyo and I appreciate our progressive governors. This incoming election is our own. It is the vote of inheritance. It is vote of three in one. Don’t lose your PVCs. Your PVCs is your right.
“Our rally today is a signal of our renewed hope for Nigeria; that on February 25, you will go and make

Nigeriaa wise decision. You will vote massively for me. I am too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC and that’s why I am very happy.
“I will win this election. Atiku cannot do it. He doesn’t want to build a better nation. Instead, he will rather sell your birthright to the highest bidders. Atiku’s policies and actions are nothing.
“Obi had a chance to show up as a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra State. All he could do was to boast that he saved money when he was the Governor of Anambra State.
“Obi has nothing to be proud of. Instead, he made people of Anambra cry and he claimed to be party labour leader. It is only a wicked father that will save money when his children are starving. The people of Anambra are starving and you claim you are saving money. That is wickedness.
“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Atiku and Obi. What has Atiku brought to Nigeria? Myself and my running mate, Shettima are ready to renew hope through empowerment for all of you. If you give me your mandate as you promised, I will work so hard, put money in your pocket.
“I love what Governor Akeredolu has done in Ondo State. He has improved the infrastructure status of Ondo State. We will work together with Ondo State to be an economic centre. We will develop the Ondo Deap Sea Port. We will develop uninterrupted energy.
“We will do more to develop Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole. We are a people of peace and prosperity. Our educational sector will receive priority in our government. No children of the poor will be left behind. If you don’t have the money, we will establish student credit loan, so that you can go to school. You will be educated, you will be expert.”
The National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who spoke on behalf of the national leadership of the party, said Tinubu would change the narrative, if given the mandate.
Omisore said “We are going to change the narrative in Nigeria. We are going to replicate the Lagos experience in all the Southwest states.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

