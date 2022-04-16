Tinubu: Banditry-free Nigeria is possible

…Youths canvass support for Ex-governor

The National Leader of thr All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Saturday, said that a united and banditry-free Nigeria is possible, saying Nigerians were tired of excuses and lamentations of the past over the numerous challenges like epileptic power supply and other security challenges facing the country.

Tinubu said that Nigeria can experience peace and crime-free environment again, saying banditry and tribalism could be a thing of the past, if Nigerians do the right things.

Speaking at a grand rally by youths, under the aegis of Progressive Youth of South-West to declare their support for his presidential aspiration at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, in Onikan area of the state, Tinubu described himself as brilliant, urging them to team up with him in his bid to change the story of Nigeria for the youths and tomorrow which they represent.

The youth from different states in the region, like Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Oyo had converged on Lagos in their large numbers to drum up support for the aspiration of the National Leader of the party.

Addressing the teeming youths that filled the arena, Tinubu said: ‘’All you need is courage, determination and perseverance, if the YouTube alone has 2.9 billion people following it , including you all standing here, then Nigeria can excel, we can do it, you must develop the can do attitude, you must believe that this country is yours and you want to change the story. You must change the story of potential, the story of banditry, you must change the story of tribalism.

‘’We as a nation can conveniently feed ourselves by being creative, visionary and committed, anybody who says we cannot, they can get out because it is voluntary. We cannot continue the lamentation of the past, we cannot continue with excuses of power failure, no nation that made rapid development without electricity, give us light and if we cannot be successful then you can abuse us, you cannot give us erratic light that is not dependable and then blame us again that we are lazy.

‘’Nigeria it is about time, we have enough gas to fire up electricity and supply the rest of Europe and make money, long term from it. You know it. We don’t want to bore you with it, when I started we used to pick up dead bodies on the streets, but today Lagos is one of the cleanest, most progressive states in the country.’’

