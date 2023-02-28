Tinubu beats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso in Niger

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s presidential poll Bola Tinubu has won the election in Niger State. He polled 375,183 votes to defeat his rival the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival. Atiku Abubakar came second with 284,898 votes.

The results from the 25 local government ar- eas announced by Collation Officer Prof. Clement Allawa in Minna revealed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 80,452 votes while New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with 21,836 votes. Allawa said out of the 813,355 vote cast 778,668 were invalid, with 34,687 votes rejected. However, the PDP agent challenged the results but was ignored by the electoral officials.

Like this: Like Loading...