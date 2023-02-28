News

Tinubu beats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s presidential poll Bola Tinubu has won the election in Niger State. He polled 375,183 votes to defeat his rival the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival. Atiku Abubakar came second with 284,898 votes.

The results from the 25 local government ar- eas announced by Collation Officer Prof. Clement Allawa in Minna revealed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 80,452 votes while New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with 21,836 votes. Allawa said out of the 813,355 vote cast 778,668 were invalid, with 34,687 votes rejected. However, the PDP agent challenged the results but was ignored by the electoral officials.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sirens sound in Kyiv as Ukraine vows to continue counter-offensive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Air raid sirens have gone off again in Kyiv and across Ukraine, a day after Russia launched some of the worst attacks there for months. The southern city of Zaporizhzhia was shelled again overnight – there is no information yet on casualties or damage, reports the BBC. Work is under way to restore electricity […]
News

CVR: 4.6m Nigerians complete INEC voter registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 4,681,206 as at 7am. The commission disclosed this in its Weekly update for Quarter two, Week 10, on the CVR, released yesterday in Abuja. The commission disclosed that 922,188 registration were done online and 1,306,805 […]
News

Fresh trouble for ex-director who owns 86 luxury cars

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…lawyer petitions ICPC again     A nti-graft lawyer and a prosecutor with the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Public Property (SPIP), Tosin Ojaomo, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) demanding the prosecution of Ibrahim Tumsah, a former director of finance and administration at the defunct Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica