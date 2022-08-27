Tinubu being vilified by PDP because he masterminded its fall –Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was recently appointed into the campaign council of the party for next year’s General Elections. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He stated though there are many issues plaguing the country, many Nigerians would still vote for the party, saying the opposition stands no chance. Excerpts…

The build up to the 2023 General Elections is on. From your perspective as an active player, can you let us into your views with regards to the preparations being made by INEC?

So far, we don’t have any cause or worry especially at this time. With the passage of the new Electoral (Amendment) Act 2022 and with the elections that have been conducted so far this year, I mean some bye election in some parts of the country and governorship elections that were conducted in Osun and Ekiti, we have every cause to be hopeful that the elections would be free and fair. That is without prejudice of course to the rights of people to go to court to challenge the outcome in court as it is being done in the case of Osun State presently. You know that elections are a process where the people must also acknowledge it to be fair. Just like the issue of justice, one should not only do justice but people should also see that justice has been done. I think that we have no cause for concern immediately and we hope that the optimism will prevail till 2023. With the reports of a large number of Nigerians who were anxious to collect their PVC to take part in the elections, we are hopeful that the percentage of turn out and participation in the election will also be very high. One of the critical parts of elections is to have mass participation in the electoral process.

Are you confident that your party will return to power in 2023?

Yes of course! There is every reason for us to be optimistic because in 2015 the majority of Nigerians supported us to come to power and we got approximately 15 million votes. In 2019, that figure remained almost confirmed and that’s a very huge number of support that we got in 2015 and 2019. We believe that there may be some changes in the demographics but we believe that areas where we may become weaker will be compensated adequately in areas where we will become stronger. So the situation will level up.

You sound very optimistic but Nigerians and the opposition will not share this view considering the fact that the government that you serve has not fared well in critical areas such as security, economy and fight against corruption, which were the three campaign points of your party. Don’t you think these will militate against your party?

You mentioned the issue of corruption which you described as worsening. I have not heard that before, I think I am hearing that for the first time from you. What are the indices to show that corruption is worsening? What are the specific incidences that have occurred to show that the spate of corruption is worsening in the country? I don’t buy that view. The view that I can consider as serious as worsening is insecurity and perhaps the economy. With these issues, you will remember that in 2015 we went into the election with some of these issues on the front burner. The farmers-herders crisis that we saw in 2019 occurred in the Benue basin area. Boko Haram had not been decimated to the level that it is today even though it is not totally obliterated. There was also the issue of recession when the country was coming out of. We had a recession in 2015, 2016 and early 2027.

The issue of the economy was also there in 2019. When we explained to Nigerians through our campaigns about the facts on the ground and the fact that it was not caused by any deliberate miscalculation in terms of policies on our part, Nigerians believed us more than the opposition that was crying blue murder.

The fact that they believed us showed in the outcome of the election which went all the way to the Supreme Court which eventually confirmed it. These things are not strange. Nigerians will know and interrogate us to see whether we have done our best in terms of the economy, in terms of security and the fight against corruption. At the end of the day, we are confident that Nigerians would see our good heart. They will see that under the circumstances that we found ourselves, we have done our very best and that it could have been worse.

You talked about your government doing very well in the area of economy…

(Cuts in) I didn’t say very much. I said in the circumstance that we found ourselves in view of the situation of macro- economy of the world, we have tried our very best.

How confident are you with regards to the personality of your party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to beat all comers next year considering what Nigerians see as some baggage ascribed to him (Tinubu)?

I wish we could get into the specifics of the baggage that you are talking about. Let me state this clearly, we (the APC) is the largest party in Africa. I am not saying it in the kind of contemptuous manner that the PDP said their own in 2012/2013. You remember that they said they were going to rule for 60 years. I’m just saying that we have large following and structures but that does not automatically translate to victory but it does translate to the fact that a lot of people are working for the success of the party. This gives us an edge over and above the other parties. That is one confidence that we have. The other one is the candidate himself. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a sterling quality that outshines and overshadows some of the deliberate lies and misinformation that we have heard about him in the past. All of these are the initial noise that they are making about him. Before we get to the final stretch of the election, people will begin to see him in a different light because we are going to put our facts on the table along with all other candidates for Nigerians to see. These other candidates that they are talking about don’t stay permanently in their state capitals. Some of them have governors in their states but why are they not staying in their states if they feel that they have developed their states enough? Most of them have gone to Lagos. Almost all of them have found solace and comfort in Lagos though people would say Lagos had been the capital of the country before but we know that society also deteriorates that people leave their areas for other places. If anybody says that Lagos has always been developed because it was the capital of the country, that person won’t be kind to the efforts being made by successive governments to develop the state under the watchful supervision of Asiwaju Tinubu. Almost all the 14 candidates live in Lagos one way or the other. Yet they think they can convince Nigerians to vote for them instead of the person who is the architect of modern Lagos. There has always been Lagos but Asiwaju is the father of modern Lagos, the Smart Lagos. Look at the old Bar Beach for instance, you and I know the efforts of past governments to contain the scourge with the water sweeping away all the efforts but Asiwaju came. He did not just see the problem but said he would build a city on this water which he eventually did. I laugh when my friends at the other end said there was no way people who campaign for Tinubu won’t look stupid. I am proud to look stupid for campaigning for Bola Tinubu. Over time and in history, the geniuses usually look and sound stupid.

Sometime ago, you took the Lagos State House of Assembly to court for clearing Bola Tinubu of allegations of perjury and age falsification and now you are campaigning for him to become the President of the country, what has changed?

I knew this question was coming and I have sent some stuff to you to better educate you on what actually happened then. What was fully reported then is different from what you are saying and what the people have said recently. What has happened is that I was one of the lawyers of those days who supported the fact that Tinubu could not be brought to justice because of the immunity that he enjoyed. I supported him then and I have been consistent on this. I told the House of Assembly when they were setting up a panel. I told them that we need to wait for him to leave the office. I did not take Bola Tinubu to court but the Lagos State House of Assembly. I told the House that you need to recuse yourself from this case.

Where do you think the misinformation came from?

It came from the PDP and from political detractors who want to attack my person to reduce my moral force for my campaign for Bola Tinubu. It is a political gimmick.

How do you feel about it?

I feel very good. I am used to all of these things. I have never been caught on the wrong side all my life. I have always been consistent no matter how I am being attacked. So many people are very uncomfortable with the position that I have found myself in. You cannot progress to a particular position in life without having hordes of enemies behind you. To me, it is just a measure of progress. You know where the problem with Bola Tinubu is coming from today?

Where?

Asiwaju’s problem is coming from the PDP. He was the architect that designed the fall of the PDP. Members of the PDP are so mad at him. This man is standing alone, he is the singular reason why we don’t have a one-party state in Nigeria today. Like Tinubu or hate, you have to give him that credit. When PDP wiped out everybody in 2003 in the South, Tinubu fought and kept Lagos by hair’s breath. Guess what happened? In the 2007 election when he fielded Babatunde Raji Fashola he won against all odds. He was under pressure from the PDP to collect the party’s governorship ticket so that Lagos will become a PDP state.

It took courage, character for Asiwaju to say no. He fielded a relatively unknown Fashola against all the machines of the PDP at that time. You remember what happened later? It was from there that Tinubu started the fight back up to the time that he felt he had secured a lot to claim territories. He later stretched his hands across the Niger to General Muhammadu Buhari at that time.

Without this, there was no way the CPC would have merged with other parties to become the APC. There was no way President Buhari would have won the (the Presidency) without this merger. His problem is that they (PDP members) cannot forgive him. He brought down an establishment by careful planning.

