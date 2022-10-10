News

Tinubu blasts PDP, calls it ‘party of termites’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday, blasted the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a “political party of termites.”

“Sixteen years of nothingness. Never again shall they come back. A new hope is here,” Tinubu said during the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu’s scathing remarks came barely two weeks after the official kick-off of political campaigns nationwide, according to the timetable set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In attendance are at least 1,250 women members of the APC from across the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19 upsurge: PTF to make recommendations to Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has said it was studying the recent upsurge in the number of cases recorded in the country and would soon make recommendations to President Muhammmadu Buhari on way forward. Reacting to a question on whether the PTF was considering another lockdown to tame the upsurge in COVID-19 […]
News

OPC raises the alarm over high cost of petrol, gas, aviation fuel

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) loyal to late Dr Frederick Fasehun, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove fuel subsidy until the idle four refineries begin production. In a statement by its President, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, the group warned that removing fuel subsidies without locally refined fuel would further escalate inflation, endanger industries and […]
News

VAT: Kogi opposes Rivers, Lagos on right to consumption tax

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Kogi State government, yesterday, distanced itself from the current move by the governments of Rivers and Lagos States to wrestle with the Federal Government over rights to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT) in their respective states. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently signed into law the Rivers State VAT Law following a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica