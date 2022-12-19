Tinubu calls Messi ‘Emi lo kan of Doha’ after Argentina’s World Cup victory

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described Lionel Messi as the “Emi lo kan of Doha” following Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

“Emi lo kan” is a Yoruba phrase which loosely translates to “it is my turn”.

The saying has become synonymous with the APC presidential candidate after his address in Ogun earlier in the year, while he was vying for his party’s ticket.

Messi was an inspiration as the South American country claimed the 2022 World Cup.

The World Cup final between Argentina and France was played at the Lusali Stadium in Doha, capital of Qatar.

Messi scored two goals in a pulsating game that ended 3-3 after extra time, and was followed by a penalty shootout.

Many football fans believe the World Cup triumph by the 35-year-old is a much-needed crowning of the phenomenal career he has had.

Adding his voice to the victory, Tinubu took to his Twitter page and posted an edited picture of Messi in the signature regalia of the former governor of Lagos state.

The image was captioned “Emi lo kan of Doha”.

Meanwhile, the tweet has continued to garner mixed reactions from Twitter users.

“Messi scored a brace, captained his team, and played every minute. He didn’t sit on the bench asking El Rufai to score or take penalties. He attended debates. He was healthy. He’s done it over & over again. He didn’t order referee to give his own team red card,” one Twitter user wrote.

