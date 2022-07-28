Tinubu Campaign Organisation constitutes 65-member think-thank c’ttee

In preparation for the general campaign that would commence in September, the Tinubu Campaign Organization has constituted a 65- member think-thank committee to strategize on the way to drive the campaign. Tinubu Campaign Organization (TCO) is a campaign arm for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu The think-thank Committee which was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director General of the Tinubu Campaign Organization, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu is headed by Senator Oseratim Osunbor. Shittu also unveiled 6 Executive Directors and Zonal coordinators for the Campaign Organisation.

The Executive Directors are: Muhammed Ibrahim Sambo, Administration, Dr. Farakwai Yakubu Modibbo, Operation, Dr. Bassey David Archibong, Finance, Amb. Jerry Ugokwe, Media & Publicity, Yusuf Salihu, Contact, Mobilization & Branding and Ramatu Dalhatu Musa, Women Affairs.

