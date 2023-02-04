Tinubu campaign responsible for naira scarcity – Atiku campaign

The presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubkar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign of responsible for the scarcity of the new naira notes. Spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa campaign Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement alleged that the APC campaign is intercepting and diverting millions of new naira notes meant for distribution to Nigerians for personal purposes. “Our campaign insists that Tinubu is the mastermind of the new naira notes crunch who had made the people to suffer untold hardship ever known in our national history,” the statement added. It added that the APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is trying to divert public attention by criticising Atiku’s call for the extension of currency swap deadline. “Our campaign challenges the APC presidential candidate to come clean on allegations that he has been using his Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies as well as … officials in some APC-led states to intercept and mop up cash to the detriment of millions of Nigerians. “In the desperation to cover his tracks, Tinubu, in his elements … has mounted a campaign of calumny against the Federal Government on the scarcity of the naira while secretly intercepting and diverting the notes for personal use. “It is despicable that the Tinubu campaign will be engaged in the activities that are responsible for the scarcity of the naira, for which Nigerians are suffering untold distress, yet he mounts the soap box to create the impression that he is the champion of the people. “It is also worrisome that the person claiming to be concerned about the plight of Nigerians is actually the one responsible for their woes and at the same time urging them towards insurrection.

