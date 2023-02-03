News

Tinubu campaign responsible for naira scarcity – Atiku campaign

Posted on

The presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubkar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign of being responsible for the scarcity of the new naira notes.
Spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement alleged that the APC campaign is intercepting and diverting millions of new naira notes meant for distribution to Nigerians for personal purposes.
“Our campaign insists that Tinubu is the mastermind of the new naira notes crunch who had made the people to suffer untold hardship ever known in our national history,” the statement added.
It added that the APC’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is trying to divert public attention by criticising Atiku’s call for the extension of currency swap deadline.

 

Our Reporters

