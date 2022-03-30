Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium in honour of Kaduna train attack victims

The much publicised 13th colloquium in commemoration of the 70th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was yesterday abruptly cancelled in honour of the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

Tinubu, who announced the cancelation of the birthday colloquium, said due to his busy schedule in the last few days, he hadn’t been properly briefed about the unfortunate incident until he got to the venue of the event. Hence, he said the tragic development called for a sober reflection, saying that colloquium needed to be put hold in honour of the tragic loss of the precious souls and those injured in the unfortunate incident.

Tinubu said after consultation of some of the guests ad organisers, close associates, he felt the need to call off the programme, appealing to the guests to go back home and pray for the departed souls; also to pray for those who had suffered various degrees of injuries, and above all, to pray for security of the nation.

In his emotion Madden short remark on the cancelation of the program, Tinubu said that he was told that about 60 people died in the dastardly act. Tinubu said: “In solemn recognition of the tragic loss of precious souls yesterday evening, I took the decision to cancel this year’s Colloquium held in my honour. Today is a day for sober reflection and a renewal of our collective determination to end the terrorist menace. Information reaching me say about 60 people have died as a result of this unfortunate incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...