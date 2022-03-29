Top Stories

Tinubu cancels colloquium in honour of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cancelled the colloquium organised in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the event could not continue in the wake of the attack on a train heading to Kaduna state from Abuja.

The train was attacked by gunmen in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna on Monday night. The train was said to have almost reached Rigasa, its final stop.

Speaking shortly after his arrival at the colloquium on Tuesday, Tinubu said he cannot be celebrating and rejoicing amidst a national tragedy.

 

 

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FBN HoldCo Chairmanship: CBN okays Abdullahi as Babalola’s successor

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has okayed the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi as non-executive Director of First Bank Holding Plc and Chairman of the company to replace Mr. Remi Balalola. The CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi disclosed late on Friday, December 17, 2021, that the Bank had been duly notified of the […]
News Top Stories

ZAMFARA SCHOOL KIDNAPPING: FEAR OF CASUALTIES STOPPING FG FROM CRUSHING BANDITS –BUHARI

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Onwuka Nzeshi, Lawrence Olaoye, Onyekachi Eze, Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Musa Pam, Oladipupo Awojobi and Babatope Okeowo

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday issued a stern warning that the armed forces have the capacity to crush the bandits in their hideouts but were hamstrung by rules of engagements. He also hinted that fear of heavy casualties was stopping the Federal Government from crushing the bandits, who reportedly abducted over 300 schoolgirls of Government Girls […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG approves N2.3trn stimulus plan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N2.3 trillion to stimulate the nation’s economy in order to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stimulus was recommended […]

