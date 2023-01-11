News

Tinubu championing modern democracy with power of delegation – Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the ability of the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to delegate responsibilities to competent persons in authority will be beneficial for the country. Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, made this assertion while speaking on Political Paradigm, a current affairs programme of Channels Television.

He noted that Tinubu’s skill to assign responsibilities was in line with the requirements of modern democracy, noting that the era of leaders single handedly conceiving and executing policies was over. The chieftain of the ruling party, attributed the rapid growth of Lagos State to Tinubu’s era as governor, adding that it set the stage for development in the state. He maintained that the solid political structure of Lagos put in place by Tinubu since 1999 has added to the growth and development witnessed in the state over the years. “Tinubu will be one of the greatest Presidents we shall ever have because of the skill of delegation.

“He has the skill and the modern way of leading people is no longer everything (Powers) to yourself “You must assign the job to other people who are competent, you must tell the people to do it and he has proven that as Governor of Lagos and after. “Why Lagos is growing is because the leadership has been under one route and political party since 1999. So consistency matters a lot. “I believe that Tinubu will do a lot of things differently for the benefit of Nigerians especially the business people. “Lagos is a business center and he knows we can’t govern effectively without involving the business people,so we have to enter a strong partnership with them.”

 

