Tinubu charges Adamu, NWC to repeat feat in 2023

The All Progressives Congress national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the victory achieved in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The APC presidential candidate, who also congratulated Ekiti State Governor- elect, Abiodun Oyebanji, charged the party to repeat the feat in the 2023 election.

The candidate of the APC in the Ekiti election, Oyebanji, won the election by polling 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, who garnered 82,211 votes.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Tinubu Media Office, the office said: “While celebrating the electoral feat achieved by his party in Ekiti State, Asiwaju Tinubu commended Oyebanji for the steadfastness and passion he brought into the campaign, which he said paid off with the emphatic and outstanding victory.”

He further stated that; “Tinubu was also full of praise for the party’s governors and members of National Working Committee of the APC under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for recording their first major electoral victory, charging them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in the 2023 general election.”

The APC presidential candidate said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect, Abiodun Oyebanji and his running mate, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election. This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress

