News

Tinubu charges Adamu, NWC to repeat feat in 2023

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the victory achieved in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The APC presidential candidate, who also congratulated Ekiti State Governor- elect, Abiodun Oyebanji, charged the party to repeat the feat in the 2023 election.

 

 

The candidate of the APC in the Ekiti election, Oyebanji, won the election by polling 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, who garnered 82,211 votes.

 

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Tinubu Media Office, the office said: “While celebrating the electoral feat achieved by his party in Ekiti State, Asiwaju Tinubu commended Oyebanji for the steadfastness and passion he brought into the campaign, which he said paid off with the emphatic and outstanding victory.”

 

He further stated that; “Tinubu was also full of praise for the party’s governors and members of  National Working Committee of the APC under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for recording their first major electoral victory, charging them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in the 2023 general election.”

 

The APC presidential candidate said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect, Abiodun Oyebanji and his running mate, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election. This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara to punish soldiers for transporting cows illegally

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Task Force on Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping and Other Criminal Activities has intercepted a truck illegally conveying cows to an unknown destination outside the state. The cows were allegedly said to belong to some military personnel. Briefing journalists on the development yesterday, Secretary of the Committee, Abdulrashid Haruna, said Governor Bello Matawalle had […]
News Top Stories

Fitch: FG’s borrowing from CBN may raise stability risks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says govt’s 2021 fiscal projections ‘broadly realistic One of the world’s top credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, has said that the Federal Government’s continued dependence on funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to finance its fiscal deficits could raise risks to macro-economic stability, especially given the country’s “current weak institutional safeguards.” The credit […]
News Top Stories

632 students fail, 1,864 pass Law School exams

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Council of Legal Education over the weekend said that 632 (25.12%) students of the Nigerian Law School failed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January, while 1,864 others passed the examination.   This was contained in a statement issued by the council and signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica