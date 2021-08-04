News

Tinubu commiserates with Abiodun over father’s death

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the passing of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun. In a condolence letter he personally signed, Tinubu said the late Dr Abiodun lived a remarkable life. He said: “Dr Abiodun touched many lives and mentored many young ones as a school teacher and educationist for many years across the old Western Region of Nigeria. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your father and patriarch of the Abiodun family, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, on Monday, August 2, in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State. By way of this letter, I extend my deepest condolences to you and other members of your family. “To lose a father, no matter how old, can be a very painful experience. However, I urge you to take heart and be consoled by the memories of the good times you shared together and the fact that Dr Adesanya lived to a rather advanced age of 89.”

Our Reporters

