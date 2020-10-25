News Top Stories

Tinubu commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the people of Lagos and the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the recent incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza and destruction of private and government’ properties in different parts of Lagos State.

 

Speaking to journalists on Saturday shortly after paying a condolence visit to Governor Babajide at the State House, Marina, Asiwaju Tinubu, who was accompanied by his son, Seyi, said the “lootings, carnage, burning and invasion of our police stations and stealing of arms and maiming the innocents” in Lagos State during the week “is handshake beyond the elbow.”

 

Tinubu, the first governor of Lagos State in the Fourth Republic, also debunked reports in some media, especially the social media, that he fled Nigeria for safety after the Tuesday’s shootings at Lekki Toll Plaza.

