Tinubu congratulates, Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo at 95

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the leader of Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo on his 95th birthday celebration.

Tinubu in his statement congratulating him said: “While thanking God on behalf of Baba for the gift of longevity, l praise Pa Adebanjo for his contributions to progressive politics and good gover- nance in the country.

“The elder statesman is one of the few remaining disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.” In the statement from his media office the President- elect noted with admiration Pa Adebanjo’s consistency over the years in fighting for good governance and social justice in Nigeria.

The President-elect particularly commended Pa Adebanjo for his leading role in the fight against military dictator- ship, his pro-democracy struggles in NADECO and remarkable leadership within the Afenifere fold.

News

News

News

