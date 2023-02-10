News

Tinubu congratulates Joe Ajaero

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu has congratulated Joe Ajaero on his election as the new Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President. Until his elevation, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees.

He was elected unopposed at the 13th National Delegate Conference of the body. Tinubu urged him to use his new position to mobilise workers for national unity, enhanced national productivity and socio-economic justice for all Nigerians. He praised the immediate past NLC President Ayuba Wabba for his years of service and for leading Nigerian workers conscientiously. He said: “Being elected by your colleagues is a measure of confidence and trust in your demonstrable ability to lead the NLC to new era of progress, cooperation and value creation for Nigerian workers and the entire people of our blessed country.”

 

