Tinubu congratulates Muslims at Ramadan

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday joined Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. In a special press statement by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor said: “I join Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in observance of this blessed month of Ramadan. For this special and holy month serves to remind us of the peace-loving and compassionate principles of our faith and encourages us to be even more faithful to these principles that we may all move closer to Allah in our daily lives. “During this month, adult Muslims are enjoined to abstain from food and drinks and other worldly things from dawn to sunset. This spirit of sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance symbolised by denying the body of food and drinks must engender the spirit of humility, mercy and kindness in us individually and as a true community of faith.

