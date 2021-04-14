Tinubu congratulates Muslims at Ramadan

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday joined Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. In a special press statement by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor said: “I join Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in observance of this blessed month of Ramadan. For this special and holy month serves to remind us of the peace-loving and compassionate principles of our faith and encourages us to be even more faithful to these principles that we may all move closer to Allah in our daily lives. “During this month, adult Muslims are enjoined to abstain from food and drinks and other worldly things from dawn to sunset. This spirit of sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance symbolised by denying the body of food and drinks must engender the spirit of humility, mercy and kindness in us individually and as a true community of faith.
Related Articles
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu halts ongoing LASU VC’s appointment
Tells outgoing VC to convene Senate meeting Following the controversies trailing the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday halted the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the university. Hence, the governor called for the immediate commencement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)