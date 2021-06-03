Tinubu congratulates new executives of Nigeria Guild of Editors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the newlyelected executive committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), charging them not only to work for their union and members but also for the country.

At their biennial convention held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano, the editors re-elected Mallam Mustapha Isah as president. In the new executives are Mallam Ali M. Ali, Deputy President (North); Editor of Thisday, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, Vice President (West); Mr. Samuel Egbala, Vice President (East), and Habibi Nuhu, Vice President (North) among others. Tinubu said the executive committee has a tremendous responsibility as the pacesetters for editors and, by extension, guardians of both journalistic freedom and quality to ensure the editors perform their work according to the best standards of the profession.

Editors and the press in general are essential to the wellbeing of a democratic and open society, and thus must do well for democracy to be sustained and grow. In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I earnestly congratulate the newlyelected Executive Committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors at their recent convention in Kano. He said: “I particularly commend the President of the Guild, Mallam Mustapha Isah, who was reelected as president at the convention. His re-election is a testament to and affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by his colleagues.”

