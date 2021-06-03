News

Tinubu congratulates new executives of Nigeria Guild of Editors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the newlyelected executive committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), charging them not only to work for their union and members but also for the country.

At their biennial convention held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano, the editors re-elected Mallam Mustapha Isah as president. In the new executives are Mallam Ali M. Ali, Deputy President (North); Editor of Thisday, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, Vice President (West); Mr. Samuel Egbala, Vice President (East), and Habibi Nuhu, Vice President (North) among others. Tinubu said the executive committee has a tremendous responsibility as the pacesetters for editors and, by extension, guardians of both journalistic freedom and quality to ensure the editors perform their work according to the best standards of the profession.

Editors and the press in general are essential to the wellbeing of a democratic and open society, and thus must do well for democracy to be sustained and grow. In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I earnestly congratulate the newlyelected Executive Committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors at their recent convention in Kano. He said: “I particularly commend the President of the Guild, Mallam Mustapha Isah, who was reelected as president at the convention. His re-election is a testament to and affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by his colleagues.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Buhari: $1.2bn Brazil loan reckless borrowing

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

…rejects plans to stifle social media The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government’s new $1.2 billion loan bid from Brazil, despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests, is reckless borrowing, which will further mortgage the country. The party in a statement by the National […]
News Top Stories

AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far –Ehanire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine is the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus. Ehanire who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Abuja, also said about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Impeach Buhari now, NEF tells NASS

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja   The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the growing clamour for the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammad Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the country.   Director of Publicity, NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, who gave the charge during a chat onKakaki, a current affairs programme […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica